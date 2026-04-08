Candy And The Pizza Ggirl shares an exciting tale of an unforgettable chaotic night

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) The makers of the forthcoming drama "Candy And The Pizza Ggirl" have unveiled the trailer, providing an insight into a surreal, chaotic, and darkly comic night set against the backdrop of Mumbai.

Made under the direction of debutant Akkhil Kapur, the movie revolves around Bobby (Played by Ninad Kamat), a blinged-out, ageing party boy with a fragile grip on reality, convinced he’s in control, even as everything around him begins to unravel; Candy (Played by Shivani Singh), a hyper-visible yet dangerously unaware influencer chasing validation in all the wrong places; Pizza Ggirl (played by Priya Banerjee), an enigmatic and otherworldly presence whose cryptic desires subtly disrupt the course of multiple lives; and Mickey (Played Dara Sandhu), a struggling actor so deep in his process that he no longer knows where performance ends and reality begins.

Talking about his directorial debut, Akkhil shared, “This story is about the illusion of control and how quickly it can fall apart. Every character is living in their own version of reality, believing they’re in charge of their life, but one moment is enough for everything to spiral. The film plays with that idea of parallel realities colliding, where no one is truly grounded, and chaos becomes inevitable.”

Ninad Kamat added, "What really drew me to this film was how unpredictable and layered the world is. None of the characters are straightforward. They are all dealing with their own illusions and personal chaos. As an actor, it was exciting to be part of a story where you are constantly questioning what is real and what is not. Working on this film felt like stepping into a space where control is an illusion and anything can happen at any moment.”

Backed by Full Moon Studioz, "Candy And The Pizza Ggirl" is slated to premiere on Prime Video on April 10.

--IANS

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