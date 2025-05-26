Calls for restoration of democracy in Bangladesh grow amid worsening political crisis

Dhaka, May 26 (IANS) The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Monday warned that the ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus is set to worsen in the absence of any plan to hold elections in the near future.

Addressing the 30th founding anniversary celebration programme of the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU), senior BNP leader Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury urged every section of the society to unite in restoring democracy in the country through a credible national election.

"Let us remain united in the coming days to restore democracy. We want to bring back a democratic order in Bangladesh through a fair election. The more it is disrupted and delayed, the more our crisis will deepen. The sooner we can reach this goal with the cooperation of the media and the united efforts of the people of Bangladesh, the more beneficial it will be for our country,” Bangladeshi media outlet UNB reported quoting Chowdhury as saying.

"So, our unity will be for democracy — to restore democratic and constitutional rights, including freedom of the media. There is no alternative to this. No other reform can provide what democratic governance can," he further said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, supporters of BNP leader Ishraque Hossain and a section of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) employees resumed their protest in front of Nagar Bhaban, demanding that Ishraque be appointed as Mayor without any delay and issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the government.

The protest brought citizen services to a standstill, causing widespread inconvenience for city dwellers in Dhaka.

On the other hand, three associate bodies of BNP — Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, and Swechchhasebak Dal — announced to hold a massive rally titled 'Establishing the Political Rights of the Youth' outside the party's central office in Naya Paltan on May 28.

Earlier on Sunday, while virtually addressing a public event in Dhaka from London, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman reiterated his party’s demand for holding elections in the country by December.

"Political parties have again demanded a clear, specific date for the national election after meeting with the head of the interim government. The BNP insists that the national election must be held by December," he said during the event

"Threats and intimidation cannot silence the voice of the people. Citizens must continue to engage in constructive criticism of the government. Every individual must remain vocal in demanding their rightful entitlements," Rahman further added.

The lack of a clear roadmap for reforms and holding elections continues to fuel a major political unrest in Bangladesh as Yunus held a series of meetings over the weekend with leaders of various political parties who have been questioning his controversial policies and dubious advisors.

As pressure increased on Yunus, he had earlier expressed his desire to resign out of frustration - a development that had created a huge buzz in political circles across the country.

Protests, political uncertainty and increasing incidents of crime and violence have gripped Bangladesh since the Yunus-led interim government assumed power, last August.

Parties like the BNP had repeatedly been warning of street protests if the interim government fails to provide an electoral road map.

Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman also stated that the next national election should be held by December and an elected government should be in power by January 1, 2026 after concluding "free and fair" polls.

