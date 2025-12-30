CAG report on ‘Sheeshmahal’ to be tabled in Delhi Assembly’s Winter Session: Kapil Mishra

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) The Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly starting on January 5 will see the tabling of CAG reports on spending on former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence or ‘Sheeshmahal’, Delhi Jal Board finances and alleged corruption in Delhi government-funded colleges, Minister Kapil Mishra said on Tuesday.

Addressing a joint press conference with Cabinet colleague Ashish Sood, Mishra said apart from exposing the financial irregularities of the previous Aam Aadmi Party government, the Rekha Gupta government will also initiate discussion on the fight against pollution during the Winter Session of the Assembly.

“Scientific reports related to the pollution condition over the past 20 years will be tabled in the House. The shortcomings related to the fight against pollution and a blueprint for the future action will also be discussed in the Assembly,” Mishra said.

The government wants a constructive discussion for a collective fight against pollution and even Opposition members will be encouraged to present their views, he said.

Reiterating the Rekha Gupta government’s zero tolerance for corruption, Mishra said, “If any officer tries to take a bribe or engage in corruption in any public matter, the same action taken against these two officers will be applied to others as well..."

He was referring to the suspension of a tehsildar and a sub-registrar of the Revenue Department ordered by the Chief Minister on Monday over alleged wrongdoings.

Attacking AAP leaders for spreading lies to remain in news, Mishra said,” Today, this has become the habit of the leaders of AAP party. For 10 years, they remained in power by lying. Because of these lies, the public defeated them. And now they think they can lie even in the opposition. The very sin for which you were defeated, if you repeat it, you will never return to power.”

He also attacked the AAP government in Punjab for not fulfilling poll promises in that state. “There were some decisions in Punjab that you should have taken but didn’t. If you pay attention to them now, it will be better for you,” he said, responding to the AAP leaders’ allegations that the Rekha Gupta government has failed to fulfil poll promises.

The Fourth Session (Winter Session) of the Eighth Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will begin with an address by Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena. The House sitting will be held from January 5 to 8.

--IANS

rch/uk