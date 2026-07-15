Cabinet okays Rs 10,998 crore project for 43 km link corridor to decongest Varanasi

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the development of a 43.218 km link corridor connecting NH-31 and the Varanasi Ring Road along the River Varuna for decongestion of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi city, with a total investment of Rs 10,998.32 crore.

The project comprises a 6/4-lane predominantly elevated corridor, including main carriageway, flyovers, loops, ramps and service roads, and will be implemented by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM). The investment comprises a civil construction cost of Rs 4,565.33 crore and land acquisition cost of Rs 934.91 crore for the project, according to a Cabinet communique

The corridor is a major component of the Varanasi Decongestion Plan and will provide seamless connectivity between NH-31 and Kashi Railway Station, while substantially improving access to Varanasi Ring Road, Varanasi Airport, Kashi Railway Station, Varanasi City Railway Station, Varanasi Junction, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Ramnagar Port, Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, the ghats of Varanasi, and the adjoining Chandauli region, it said.

Designed for an operating speed of 80–100 km/h, the project will reduce travel time between NH-31 and Kashi Railway Station from approximately 40 minutes to 20 minutes, representing a reduction of nearly 50 per cent. It will significantly decongest the city’s road network, improve road safety, reduce vehicle operating costs and facilitate faster, uninterrupted movement of passenger and freight traffic.

The project will also strengthen regional connectivity by improving access to one economic node (Chandauli Social Economic Zone), one social node (Chandauli) and six major logistics nodes, thereby enhancing multimodal integration in line with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. It will facilitate efficient movement of agricultural produce, industrial goods, construction materials and minerals, improving logistics efficiency and supporting sustainable economic growth across eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Overall, the project will create a modern, access-controlled urban transport corridor that enhances connectivity, strengthens multimodal transport integration, promotes tourism and economic development, and improves the quality of life for residents and visitors to Varanasi, the statement added.

--IANS

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