Cabinet okays key Bihar road project for Rs 3,590 crore to boost connectivity, cut congestion

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) In a bid to expand Bihar’s National Highway network and facilitate faster movement of goods and passengers, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the upgradation of an 82.578 km length of the Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi-Sonbarsa Section of NH-22 to four-lane, at a total capital cost of Rs 3,590.73 crore.

The project acts as a key feeder corridor connecting the India–Nepal border at Sonbarsa with economic centres like Muzaffarpur at NH-27 (East–West Corridor).

According to the Cabinet, this will significantly reduce congestion in densely populated areas of Muzaffarpur, Muksudpur, Runni Saidpur, Thumma, Dumra, Bhutahi, and Sonbarsa.

"The Muzaffarpur–Sitamarhi–Sonbarsa stretch of NH-22 holds significant strategic and economic relevance, ensuring seamless linkage to the national freight grid," a Cabinet communique said.

It not only enhances connectivity to industrial zones like Barauni and riverine logistics hubs but also strengthens cross-border passenger and cargo movement via the nearby Land Port at Bhithamore.

Additionally, the upgraded corridor will enhance connectivity to five PM Gati-Shakti Economic Nodes (four Industrial Estates and one Mega Food Park), four Social Nodes (Baba Garibnath Temple, Mata Janki Temple, Punaura Dham, Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi aspirational Districts), and two Logistic Nodes (Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi Railway Stations).

Improved connectivity will facilitate efficient movement of goods and agricultural supply chains, support regional economic growth, and provide better access to important cultural and religious destinations such as the Buddhist Circuit and historic Janaki Punaura Dham Temple, Sitamarhi.

According to the Cabinet, the project has been designed for a speed of 100 kmph with an average speed of 80 kmph, having no at-grade median openings, ensuring fast and safe travel.

Moreover, the project has provision for seven major bridges (including a 340-metre-long major bridge over the perennial Bagmati River), three Railway Over Bridges (ROBs), and two flyovers to maintain cross movement of the traffic and ensure safe, high-speed travel.

--IANS

na/vd