Buchi Babu Sana discloses meaning of 'Chikiri' from Ram Charan's 'Peddi'

Chennai, Nov 5 (IANS) Director Buchi Babu Sana has now disclosed the meaning of 'Chikri', the title of the upcoming single from his eagerly awaited action extravaganza 'Peddi', featuring Telugu star Ram Charan in the lead.

On Wednesday, the Mozart of Madras A R Rahman, who is scoring the music of the film, took to his X timeline to post a video clip of a conversation he had with director Buchi Babu Sana.

The Oscar winner wrote, "What is #CHIKIRI? Watch the video to find it out! #ChikiriChikiri Sung by @_MohitChauhan #PEDDI GLOBAL RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026. Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan @NimmaShivanna #JanhviKapoor @BuchiBabuSana @RathnaveluDop @artkolla @NavinNooli."

In the video shared by Rahman, director Buchi Babu Sana is seen explaining to Rahman how he was introduced to Rahman's music for the first time by his brother when he was in seventh grade.

"When you said okay to composing music for this film and that I was free to share the news with anyone I wanted, I did not know whom to tell it first. So, I called my brother who had first introduced your music to me. When I asked him where he was, he replied he was giving the buffaloes a bath in the river. When I told him that you had agreed to score music for my film, he "beats well"," Buchi Babu Sana says even as Rahman laughs.

The music director replies, "When you first came, I was really moved by your love, trust and respect. And although I haven't done a straight Telugu film in ages, I was genuinely excited."

Buchi Babu Sana then explains how the first track 'Peddi's First Shot' had emerged a huge hit and how he was now there for the second song.

Rahman then pulls Buchi Babu Sana's leg saying, "You should be at the cricket ground, right? Why are you here?" To this, Buchi Babu Sana smartly replies, "This time, we don't intend to play. We are here for the song. "

Rahman asks the director for the situation of the song and Buchi Babu Sana says, "We need to change the place." Rahman then swaps chairs with him and asks,"Is this place good?" Sana sheepishly says, "I meant the place sir not the chairs. Anyway, I will narrate the situation here itself. The hero sees the heroine for the first time in the village. He tells his friend that she is that rare girl who looks beautiful without any make up.He calls her a chikiri."

Rahman asks what is a Chikiri and to that the director replies, "The men in the hero's village affectionately call the pretty women of their village Chikiri. That is where the song begins."

Meanwhile, sources say that the team is working relentlessly to keep the project on track as per schedule.

Ram Charan has undergone a complete transformation for his role. Janhvi Kapoor plays a character called Achiyyamma in the film. The stellar cast also includes Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar in a powerful supporting role, alongside Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in key roles.

With a top-notch technical crew on board, 'Peddi promises' a rich cinematic experience. R Rathnavelu is handling cinematography, while National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli takes charge of the edit.

'Peddi' is slated for a grand Pan-India theatrical release on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan’s birthday.

