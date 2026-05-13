Brown misses out as Hamilton, Harris named in Australia's Molineux-led T20 WC squad

Melbourne, May 13 (IANS) Pacer Darcie Brown has been left out of T20 World Cup squad as Australia opted for inexperienced left-arm quick Lucy Hamilton.

Australia have revealed a 15-player squad for the tournament starting June 12 in England, led by captain Sophie Molineux alongside deputies Ashleigh Gardner and Tahlia McGrath. The squad also featured seasoned campaigners such as Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner.

Hamilton, who had captained Australia at last year’s ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, is one of seven pace options in the Australian squad, alongside spearheads Megan Schutt and Kim Garth, and allrounders Annabel Sutherland, McGrath, Perry and Nicola Carey.

Grace Harris, who also offers a bowling option with her off-spin, has made her return to the international fold after being left out of the T20I squad that travelled to the Caribbean in March, while Sutherland is also back, having been rested for that tour.

Perry, who has featured in every edition of the tournament since 2009, stands on the verge of becoming the first player to feature in 50 Women’s T20 World Cup matches.

Nicola Carey will play her first T20 World Cup since 2020, having returned to the national earlier this year after three years outside of the national side.

Alana King, who was left out of the T20I squad that played India in February, also featured in the squad after her stellar tour of the Caribbean.

Keeper-batter Tahlia Wilson is included as the travelling reserve. She made her ODI debut against the West Indies in March when Mooney missed the opening one-dayer in St. Kitts but has yet to play a T20I.

Australia are slotted in Group 1 of the T20 World Cup, alongside South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

In their tournament opener, the Aussies will lock horns against the Proteas on June 13 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Nicola Carey, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

--IANS

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