Britney Spears talks about feeling ‘like a robot' during the peak of her pop career

Los Angeles, Aug 29 (IANS) Pop icon Britney Spears has opened up about the dark side of her music career. The singer said that she"felt like a robot" during her career.

The ‘Toxic’ singer reflected on her former life in the music industry and shared she has "changed big time" in the last few years.

The singer suffered from panic attacks during meet-and-greet events with fans and she "can't believe" she used to be able to "perform in front of so many people".

She recently took to her Instagram, and penned a long note, she wrote, "Let’s just say I’ve actually changed big time. I honestly can’t believe I used to be able to perform in front of so many people. Good lord. I’m so sensitive and proud of myself for shutting all that down, ’cause for too many years it was forced”.

She further mentioned, “When I used to work with (longtime assistant) Felicia (Culotta), in my beginning days, I would get asthma and start shaking if I had to meet more than 10 people in a meet and greet. She could see in my eyes how scared I would get. My dad (Jamie Spears) had me meeting 70 people, I think, during that time. I lost the sensitivity of my soul. And it literally hurt. I felt like a robot”.

She revealed she's actually a "painfully shy" person and spent much of her career trying to cover it up, and she's now thankful she no longer has to pretend she's something she's not.

"I think during that time I lost a sacredness I used to have with people because I was secretly very sensitive and painfully shy. I miss my real relationship I used to have with people. Honestly, I felt like a robot, a machine. And thank the lord it’s over”, she added.

--IANS

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