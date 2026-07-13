Britney Spears reveals how she escapes reality

Los Angeles, July 13 (IANS) Pop icon Britney Spears says that she derives fun from escaping realities. The singer-songwriter said that she escaped reality by reading about things you're "not supposed to talk about".

The 44-year-old singer, who recently dismissed concerns after she was spotted standing through the moonroof of a vehicle on a highway in Los Angeles, has shed light on her love of fiction in a social media post.

She took to her Instagram, and wrote, "Does anyone believe in mythology.. vampires, ghost, mermaids the things ur not supposed to talk about. why are those the exact topics that serve real interest. Other worlds, the ocean is the most mysterious, watching too much of the discovery channel of course, very few people can go to the deepest parts so much has not been seen (sic)”.

She further mentioned, “There’s so much we still don’t know beyond treasure. I feel like perhaps there might be different worlds there. I’m a dreamer. I’ve read millions of books about it in fiction but it’s fun to escape realities. the gift of literally destroying a book in 20 minutes almost eating the pages with your teeth cus your so f****** into is why I’m here… (sic)".

The Toxic hitmaker continued, "The gift of departing the world and going into a story and characters that you literally fall in love with that aren’t even real, and it’s up to you the reader and the reader itself to go with and either scream, laugh, feel, cry and fall in love with emotions on such a divine level is such a gift. Yet I’m reading a book similar to Benjamin Buttons aging backwards, but its sort of over my head… the writing is a bit slow but i want to see where it goes (sic). It’s weird cus after my 6th chapter last night for some damn reason I put these clothes on and I wanted to see myself in a skirt, it was extremely weird cus I all of a sudden look 6 or 7 years old yet the next day I’m 40 again”.

She added, “Do you think we can do that as people age backwards at the drop of a hat out of nowhere? The mysteries of the universe are beyond my comprehension but it honestly tripped me out to see myself in this video. Very few people can go to the deepest parts of the ocean. My friend said the air pressure to the ears is extremely dangerous. He told me he was certified as someone who supposedly explored the deepest and rarest parts. I mean who knows (sic)”.

--IANS

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