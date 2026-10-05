October 05, 2026 8:09 PM हिंदी

British leaders urge UK action on Pakistan's human rights abuses in PoK

British leaders urge UK action on Pakistan's human rights abuses in PoK

London, Oct 5 (IANS) Several leaders of the British Kashmiri community and representatives of civil society submitted an urgent memorandum and a report on human rights abuses by Pakistani authorities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to the UK Prime Minister’s office at 10 Downing Street in London, following a demonstration by members of the Kashmiri diaspora.

In a post on X on Monday, the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) said that the protest by the British Kashmiri diaspora called for UK action on protection of British nationals, missing persons, communications restrictions and independent investigation into atrocities in the occupied territory.

The memorandum submitted to the British Prime Minister Andy Burnham requested coordinated action on the human-rights and civilian-protection crisis in PoK. It sought consular protection for British nationals; restoration of communications access; humanitarian and medical access; independent investigation and preservation of evidence; accountability for detainees and missing persons; protection of children and continuity of education; protection against reprisals linked to lawful advocacy in the UK; and support for inclusive and verifiable political dialogue.

One of the diaspora members, Sardar Aftab Khan, said that the memorandum handover brought the documented experiences of families in PoK directly to the notice of the UK Government.

“We are asking the Prime Minister to protect British nationals, press for the truth about the dead and missing, support independent investigation and help prevent further loss of life,” JAAC quoted Khan as saying.

The report, submitted to the UK Prime Minister’s Office, contains 90 named fatality records documented by PoK-based group Jammu Kashmir Human Rights Observatory (JKHRO) between June 5 and October 4, 2026. Its consolidated register includes one person identified in the memorandum as a British national, with the latest recorded death dated October 4.

Highlighting the abuses across PoK, the report also called for access to post-mortem and hospital records, ballistic and firearms evidence, CCTV and original video files, digital metadata, deployment and command records, ammunition records, mortuary and burial records, and independent witness testimony.

Last month, several Kashmiri political leaders, international human rights defenders, journalists, civil society representatives and activists strongly condemned Pakistan over escalating human rights abuses in PoK during an international conference held at the Geneva Press Club.

The conference was organised by United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) on the sidelines of the ongoing 63rd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.

According to the UKPNP, the participants sharply criticised reported extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests, communications blackouts and allegations of excessive use of force by Pakistani security forces in PoK.

They also expressed solidarity with the civil society group Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and its peaceful people's rights movement in the region.

During the meeting, the UKPNP called for independent international investigations, accountability for those responsible for unlawful killings, justice for victims' families, the release of arbitrary detainees, and the restoration of fundamental freedoms in PoK.

--IANS

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