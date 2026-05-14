‘Bridgerton’ season 5 to drop in 2027

Los Angeles, May 14 (IANS) The upcoming season of the superhit streaming series ‘Bridgerton’ is set to break its two-year release cycle. The 5th season of the show will drop in 2027.

Netflix‘s chief content officer Bela Bajaria announced that ‘Bridgerton’ “will return next year with season 5” during the streamer’s upfront presentation, report ‘Variety’.

In March, Netflix unveiled a first-look teaser for the fifth season of the series, which is based on Julia Quinn’s romance novels about the love lives of the eight siblings in the titular Bridgerton family, and announced production had begun in the UK on the eight-episode season.

At that time, it was revealed Francesca Bridgerton (played by Hannah Dodd) and Michaela Stirling (played by Masali Baduza) would be the new leading couple.

As per the logline for ‘Bridgerton’ season 5, “The fifth season of Bridgerton spotlights introverted middle daughter Francesca. Two years after losing her beloved husband John, Fran decides to reenter the marriage mart for practical reasons”.

It further mentioned, “But when John’s cousin Michaela returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, Fran’s complicated feelings will have her questioning whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue her inner passions”.

As per ‘Variety’, ‘Bridgerton’ season 4, which was released in two parts on Netflix between January and February of this year, focused on the love story between Benedict Bridgerton (played by Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (played by Yerin Ha). The third season of ‘Bridgerton’, which also launched as two installments from May to June 2024, starred Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan).

Season 2 in March 2022 was centered on Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (played by Simone Ashley), and the December 2020 debut installment followed Daphne Bridgerton (played by Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset.

--IANS

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