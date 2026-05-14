Shilpa Manjunath on Dileep Raj's demise: The industry has truly lost a gem!

Bangalore, May 14 (IANS) Expressing shock and grief on the sudden demise of actor Dileep Raj who passed away on Wednesday after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest, actress Shilpa Manjunath has now paid rich tributes to the late actor, saying that the industry had truly lost a gem!

The actress, who has made her mark in both Tamil and Kannada film industries, took to her Instagram page to pen a heartfelt tribute to the late actor, with whom she had worked in the Kannada film, 'Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu'.

Sharing a picture of them standing together, Shilpa wrote, "Still feels like yesterday we were celebrating our movie together. You were pure energy. Such a kind-hearted, disciplined, and fit soul. It feels so unfair that someone so full of life is gone so soon."

She further said, "What a versatile actor you were… Every frame of yours was so brilliant that I would go and ask you what was going on in your mind before giving those expressions and reactions so effortlessly. That’s how deeply you lived every scene. The industry has truly lost a gem. You will always be remembered through your incredible work and the beautiful person you were. Rest in peace, Dilip.

Praying for strength and peace for your family in this heartbreaking time.

#DileepRaj #RIPDileepRaj #GoneTooSoon #CinemaLosesAGem

For the unaware, well known Kannada actor and television producer Dileep Raj passed away on Wednesday after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

He was 47.

Dileep Raj, who is best known for his performances in 'Milana' and 'U Turn', is survived by his wife and two children.

News of the actor and television producer's death plunged the Kannada film industry in gloom with several fans and film celebrities expressing their condolences to the near and dear ones of the actor.

Kannada star Rishab Shetty, in his condolence message in Kannada on X, had pointed out that Dileep Raj was not only a good actor, director, and producer but more importantly, a truly good human being.

Stating that although the number of times he had met Dileep had been so few that it could be counted on one’s fingers, Rishab Shetty had said that the impression the late actor's personality had made in his heart would never fade.

IANS

mkr/