Daniel Weber shares childhood picture of Sunny Leone on b’day: 'Your life has been extraordinary'

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber wished the actress on her 45th birthday with a throwback picture from her teenage days and said her life has been “nothing short of extraordinary.”

Daniel shared two pictures of Sunny on the photo-sharing website Instagram. The first image had the actress from her teenage days, where she’s posing in what seems from a picnic. Sunny is wearing a shirt paired with denim jeans and completed her look with a fanny pack.

He then shared a recent picture of himself and Sunny from their Maldivian getaway. In the image, the couple are seen sipping on champagne at the beach.

For the caption, he wrote: “Happy birthday baby @sunnyleone !!! Always remember from where to where !!!! Your life has been nothing short of extraordinary!!!!! Today is your day. I love you ! ( I mean everyday is kinda your day).”

To which, Sunny, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra, replied: “Thank you baby! I like everyday is my day!!”

It was in 2011 that the couple got married. In 2024, Sunny and Daniel renewed their wedding vows in the Maldives. Sunny and Daniel adopted their first child, Nisha, from a village in Latur in 2017. They then welcomed their twin boys, Noah and Asher in 2018 via surrogacy.

The actress is currently busy with the 16th edition of the dating reality show “MTV Splitsvilla” finale. She is hosting the reality show with actor Karan Kundrra.

The dating reality show, which began in 2008, has young men and women as they compete to secure a place in Splitsvilla, a villa where they are cut off from the real world.

Contestants compete in tasks to remain in the competition and mingle with their fellow contestants to find love. In the end, a pair is crowned the winners of Splitsvilla.

Sunny’s latest release includes Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap. It also stars Rahul Bhat. The film marks the third collaboration of Anurag and Rahul Ugly and Dobaaraa. Kennedy premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on 25 May. It was released digitally on Letterboxd Video Store on 10 December 2025 and was released on ZEE5 on 20 February 2026.

The film follows Kennedy, an insomniac ex-police officer who operates secretly for the corrupt system, lives in different conditions and goes on a lookout for salvation.

--IANS

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