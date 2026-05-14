Inter lift 10th Coppa Italia title to secure domestic double

Rome, May 14 (IANS) Inter Milan have won their tenth Coppa Italia with a 2-0 win over Lazio,a stunning triumph that completes a historic domestic double, having already secured their 21st Serie A title earlier in May with three rounds to spare.

Inter broke the deadlock in the 14th minute when Marcus Thuram's header from a Federico Dimarco corner took a deflection off Lazio player Adam Marusic and went into the net.

The Nerazzurri doubled the lead in the 35th minute when Denzel Dumfries broke into the box and squared for Lautaro Martinez to tap into an empty net

After the final against Lazio, Inter manager Cristian Chivu shared his emotions in the post-match interviews.

“Inter have won two trophies this season, and we deserved it because we had a strong campaign. We’re happy for ourselves, for everything we’ve achieved and everything we’ve come through over these years. We’re glad to have these incredible fans too and for the club, which has always supported us.

"We’re going to enjoy everything we accomplished this season. Winning the league and the Coppa Italia is not something you can take for granted, lifting two trophies is never easy.”

Lautaro Martinez added, “For us this is a very important and meaningful victory, it was not easy to bounce back after last year. We managed to put together a truly important season in terms of play, intensity, performances and results. I am happy because we are finishing the year with two trophies, it has been really important for us.

"There is always a lot of talk about Inter for everything we have been doing in recent years, but we must continue down this road to win titles because that is what we want: this season we have won two and we are truly delighted.”

--IANS

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