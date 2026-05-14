Shalin Bhanot says crime rates have reduced significantly than 80s: Women step out confidently now

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Actor Shalin Bhanot has opened up on how he feels the overall crime rates in many cities of India, have significantly dropped as compared to the 80s and 90s era.

Talking to IANS, Shalin, refering to the 80s and 90s societal era, said, “If you look at the kind of crime that existed during that time, you realise how much the police force had to endure. Compared to those years, today people feel far safer in cities. Women can step out more confidently, and crime has reduced significantly in many places.”

The actor also spoke about the changing landscape of crime and policing while speaking about his latest series, Inspector Avinash, which is set against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh in the 1980s and 1990s.

Speaking about what makes the series special, Shalin said, “What makes this series special is that it gives audiences a glimpse into policing during the eighties and nineties, especially in Uttar Pradesh. Viewers often assume policing was simple back then, but reality was far more dangerous and chaotic.”

The actor added that the series reminds viewers of what those times were actually like and highlights the challenges faced by police officers while maintaining law and order.

In ‘Inspector Avinash', Shalin essays the role of Baljeet, a Punjabi Sikh character. The series is headlined by Randeep Hooda in the titular role.

The actor had recently given fans a glimpse into the hard work that went behind bringing his character alive in the show.

Taking to social media, the actor had shared a carousel post featuring a mix of behind-the-scenes videos and photographs, showcasing his transformation, action prep, dubbing sessions, and other candid on-set moments.

Sharing the post, Shalin wrote, “Swipe to see what it took to bring Inspector Avinash back. Season 2 — 15th May on JioHotstar. From action sequences to dubbing to getting into character — this is Inspector Avinash Season 2 BTS. Are you guys ready?”

For the uninitiated, Shalin Bhanot has been a familiar face on Indian television with popular shows like Naagin, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush. He also made headlines during his stint on Bigg Boss 16.

On the personal front, Shalin was married to actress Dalljiet Kaur, and the former couple share a son together.

–IANS

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