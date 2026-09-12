September 12, 2026 4:36 PM हिंदी

BRICS Summit: For global journalists, India 'feels like home'

BRICS Summit: For global journalists experience in India 'feels like home'

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Foreign journalists who are on a visit to India for the ongoing BRICS Summit here heaped praise on the reception they received in the country, saying that the experience here reminds them of "home".

Speaking to IANS, Melissa Hollow from TV BRICS Africa said: "It is my first time in India, in New Delhi. It has been so humbling and a beautiful experience. I have been to a few of the temples before the summit and also took a walk around the area. I can truly say that it's a very peaceful state. It's filled with billions of people, yet you feel at home. I did not feel lost at all. People were very helpful."

"The food is also extremely delicious. I really appreciate the culture very much," she added.

Senior Khaleej Times journalist, Alyaa Mohamed Obaid Ali Al Dhanhani, hailed India's role in hosting the BRICS Summit, calling it "well-organised". She also praised the hospitality received in the country.

Shadrack Hollow from TV BRICS Africa had a special word of appreciation for Indian cuisine, while speaking to IANS.

"I arrived on the 8th of September, and the experience has been great. The food is wonderful—it's tasty, colourful. I enjoyed every bit of a bite I took, especially the tandoori chicken," he said.

Another South African journalist echoed it, saying: "The stay in India has been great and comfortable. People have been really welcoming. Everywhere we went, it has been a joy to see the people of India."

Malaysian journalist Yasmin Natasha, who is visiting India for the first time, was surprised by the pace of development. "Surprisingly, India is already developing rapidly, especially in terms of its economy. Transportation is also expanding and growing," she told IANS.

Meanwhile, Indonesian journalist Mega Mei Wahidawati said India and Indonesia have shared history and similar Sanskrit influences.

"I have learnt a lot about Indian culture. Actually, in terms of relationship, Indonesia and India are very close, with shared history and Sanskrit influences. For example, our currency is called the Rupiah, and your currency is called the Rupee. Both are similar in meaning. Our country's name, Indonesia, and yours, India, are also similar," Wahidawati told IANS.

--IANS

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