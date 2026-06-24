'BRICS Space Economy' next frontier of global growth: Minister

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Wednesday pitched for “BRICS Space Economy” as the next frontier of global growth and called for collective action among member nations to unlock new opportunities in innovation, investment, entrepreneurship and sustainable development.

Addressing the BRICS Heads of Space Agencies (HOSA) meeting in Bengaluru, Dr Singh said BRICS countries possess the scale, scientific capabilities, technological strengths and industrial capacity required to emerge as a major force in the rapidly expanding global space economy.

“The future of the space economy will not be shaped by nations working in isolation. It will be shaped by partnerships, shared innovation and collective ambition. BRICS countries have the potential to become one of the strongest pillars of this emerging global space ecosystem,” he told the gathering.

The minister reaffirmed India’s commitment to working closely with all BRICS partners to transform shared aspirations into concrete outcomes and to ensure that space continues to serve as a powerful force for development, resilience, innovation, sustainability and international cooperation.

Hosted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) under India’s BRICS Chairship 2026, the two-day meeting brought together Heads of Space Agencies and senior officials from Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

It reviewed progress in BRICS space cooperation and deliberated on key issues including space sustainability, debris-free missions, strengthening the BRICS Remote Sensing Satellite Constellation (RSSC), expanding participation of new BRICS members in existing cooperation mechanisms, and advancing discussions on the proposed BRICS Space Council.

Dr Singh said that space technology has emerged as one of the most powerful drivers of economic transformation and societal progress, enabling countries to strengthen communication networks, navigation systems, disaster preparedness, agriculture, healthcare, education and environmental monitoring.

Referring to the growing role of BRICS in the global space landscape, the minister said the grouping represents a significant share of the world’s population, economic output, scientific expertise and technological capabilities.

He said deeper cooperation among BRICS countries can create new opportunities for innovation, industrial partnerships, technology transfer, investment and economic growth while addressing common developmental priorities.

--IANS

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