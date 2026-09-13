BRICS, SEMICON India 2026 can propel India’s semiconductor ambitions: IESA

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The recent BRICS Summit and the upcoming SEMICON India 2026 can together provide a significant opportunity for India to strengthen its position in the global semiconductor and electronics ecosystem, India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) said on Sunday.

Ashok Chandak, President of IESA, said the timing of the two platforms was particularly significant, as BRICS has underscored the need for resilient technology supply chains, semiconductors, critical minerals and frontier technologies, while SEMICON India 2026 can help translate these strategic priorities into industry partnerships, investments and concrete opportunities.

“For India, this is a unique opportunity to position itself as a trusted technology bridge and design engine for the Global South,” Chandak said.

"With its semiconductor design strengths, engineering talent and growing manufacturing ecosystem, India can drive BRICS collaboration across chip design, manufacturing, advanced packaging, standards and resilient supply chains," he added.

He noted that India’s strengths in semiconductor design, engineering talent and its expanding manufacturing ecosystem could enable the country to play a larger role in BRICS-led cooperation across chip design, semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging, technology standards and resilient supply chains.

Chandak said the two platforms could complement each other by combining strategic direction with industrial execution. “BRICS sets the strategic direction; SEMICON India showcases India’s ability to deliver,” he said.

According to the IESA president, greater collaboration among BRICS economies in the semiconductor and electronics sectors can contribute to building more resilient and diversified technology supply chains while creating new avenues for investment and industrial partnerships.

He added that the convergence of the BRICS agenda with SEMICON India 2026 could reinforce India’s role in developing a globally connected semiconductor and electronics ecosystem, particularly by strengthening cooperation with countries across the Global South.

"Together, they can reinforce India’s role in building a resilient, diversified and globally connected semiconductor and electronics ecosystem," he noted.

--IANS

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