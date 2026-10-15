Breetzke replaces Stubbs as Proteas name sqaud for second Australia Test

Gqeberha, Oct 15 (IANS) South Africa have named a 17-player squad for the second Test against Australia, with Matthew Breetzke replacing Tristan Stubbs as the only change from the opening Test, while Ryan Rickelton takes over the wicketkeeping duties.

Stubbs managed scores of 32 and one in the opening Test. Breetzke has played two tests for South Africa, against Bangladesh in October 2024 and Zimbabwe in July 2025, scoring 14 runs across the two matches. However, the right-handed batter has been in excellent form in limited-overs cricket, having scored a century in the first ODI against Australia in Durban.

South Africa's head coach, Shukri Conrad, said Breetzke’s recent form and temperament had worked in his favour.

"Matt has been part of the squad before. The fact that his ODI form is as hot as it is gave him an inside lane, and more importantly, it’s the attitude and the character Matt brings and has," Conrad said in a video released by the Proteas on X.

"With Ricks taking the gloves, there are decisions to be made over whether he does move down the order or whether he can continue to open the batting, which he has done before," Conrad said.

Cricket South Africa also said Tony de Zorzi was not considered for selection as the left-hander continues his recovery from a left hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is expected to return after missing the Durban match while recovering from a hamstring niggle. South Africa have retained the other members of their 17-player squad, with Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Gerald Coetzee, Dane Paterson and Corbin Bosch also available among the pace options.

The second test will be played from Sunday, where South Africa will aim to respond strongly after their opening-match setback.

Squad:

Temba Bavuma (c), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Kyle Verreynne.

--IANS

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