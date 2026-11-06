November 06, 2026 7:38 PM हिंदी

Maiden course at RMSCE concludes with participants from 10 countries

Maiden course at RMSCE concludes with participants from 10 countries

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) The maiden short course at the Regional Maritime Security Centre of Excellence (RMSCE) under the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) concluded at the National Maritime Foundation (NMF) in New Delhi with participants from 10 partner countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

“The maiden short course at the Regional Maritime Security Centre of Excellence (RMSCE) under the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) was concluded on 05 November 2026 at the National Maritime Foundation(NMF), New Delhi,” the MEA posted on X.

The participants were from Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Tanzania and Thailand.

“Participants from 10 partner countries engaged in discussions on Maritime Domain Awareness, Ocean Governance, PIML and Combined Operations. RMSCE participants also got a chance to visit the Information Fusion Centre- IOR (IFC-IOR) and were briefed on IFC-IOR’s operational capabilities and its role in information sharing on incidents at sea,” the MEA said.

The centre has been set up by India and the United Kingdom under the Maritime Security pillar of the IPOI.

“The RMSCE is a key initiative under the Maritime Security Pillar of IPOI. The centre is jointly instituted by India and the United Kingdom for regional capacity building and advancing cooperation in Maritime Security,” it added.

In August, India and the UK, during the 25th India-UK Defence Consultative Group (DCG) Meeting in New Delhi, had acknowledged the robust maritime security collaboration in the Indo-Pacific, including the establishment of the RMSCE.

“They acknowledged the robust maritime security collaboration in the Indo-Pacific, including establishment of the Regional Maritime Security Centre of Excellence (RMSCE) under the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI),” the Ministry of Defence had said in a statement.

In June, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between King’s College London and the National Maritime Foundation to establish the RMSCE was exchanged during the visit of UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper to India.

“The Memorandum of Understanding between King’s College London and the National Maritime Foundation to establish the Regional Maritime Security Centre for Excellence (RMSCE), established under the ‘Maritime Security’ pillar of the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), was also exchanged during the visit,” the MEA had said.

–IANS

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