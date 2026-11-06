Quad advances shared priorities, expands regional engagement in 2026

Washington, Nov 6 (IANS) The Quad’s engagements in 2026 reflected a more substantive approach and a greater clarity on its role in the Indo-Pacific. Through three separate foreign ministers’ meetings in New Delhi, Manila and Atlanta, the grouping has sharpened its common priorities, translated commitments into concrete action and expanded its engagement, a report has stated.

It noted that the Quad foreign ministers held their third meeting of the year last week on the margins of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta, following their earlier engagements in New Delhi in May and Manila in July.

Despite these regular interactions, attention has largely remained focused on the long-delayed Quad Leaders’ Summit, which is expected to be held in Manila later this month, a report in online magazine 'The Diplomat' highlighted.

“The summit has been the focus of much debate since the 2025 Quad Leaders’ summit, which was scheduled to be hosted by New Delhi, fell through. The leaders’ convening is understandably much awaited since it would be the first since U.S. President Donald Trump’s return to the White House. Moreover, it could put to rest some of the ever-growing speculation on the Quad’s future amid cascading geopolitical conflicts, energy and tech supply constraints, and conjecture over an emergent G3 model (China, Russia, and the U.S.) of managing “spheres of influence,” the report mentioned.

“However, even without a leaders’ summit, 2026 has been significant for the Quad. Three foreign minister-level convenings resulted in the finalization of joint priorities, announcements being put into action, and the broadening of engagement touch-points,” it added.

The report noted that the year 2026 has brought greater clarity to the Quad’s role in the Indo-Pacific. Alongside its clearer position against “economic coercion”, the grouping’s decision to describe its members as “ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partners” marks an important development.

“In July 2026, at their meeting in Manila, the Quad nations declared their support for the “practical implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP)” through shared priorities of maritime and transnational security, economic prosperity and security, critical and emerging technologies, and humanitarian assistance and emergency response,” it stated.

The joint statement issued after the Quad meeting in Atlanta also provided updates on several emerging initiatives discussed during the May 2026 meeting in New Delhi. These included the second “Quad-at-Sea” Ship Observer mission, held in September 2026, and the second Indo-Pacific Logistics Network (IPLN) Tabletop Exercise (TTX), hosted by Japan’s Ministry of Defence during the same month, The Diplomat mentioned.

--IANS

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