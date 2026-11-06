India-Indonesia joint military exercise Garuda Shakti concludes

Jakarta, Nov 6 (IANS) The 12th edition of the India-Indonesia joint military exercise 'Garuda Shakti 2026' concluded with a closing ceremony at Banyuwangi in Indonesia on Thursday, marking the end of 11 days of intensive joint training, the Indian Embassy in Indonesia said.

“The 12th edition of Joint Military Exercise GARUDASHAKTI2026 between the Indian Army and Indonesian Army culminated with a Closing Ceremony at Banyuwangi, Indonesia, on 05 November 2026, marking the successful conclusion of 11 days of intensive joint training,” the Embassy said on X.

“The exercise encompassed rigorous training across jungle, island and coastal environments, culminating in a 48 hour Joint Validation Exercise that demonstrated enhanced interoperability, tactical synergy and combat readiness in multiple combat environments,” it said.

The 48-hour validation exercise of Garuda Shakti 2026 had concluded with the Special Forces of India and Indonesia executing a joint ambush and an air assault on a simulated enemy camp in jungle terrain.

“A joint heli-borne team comprising of Indian and Indonesian Special Forces slithered in vicinity of the target and launched a simulated assault at the heavily defended enemy camp,” the Embassy had said.

“The successful culmination reinforced India-Indonesia defence ties, mutual trust and a shared commitment to enhancing military cooperation and regional security,” the Embassy said.

“The closing ceremony was attended by H.E. Shri Sandeep Chakravorty, Ambassador of India to Indonesia as the Chief Guest, Maj General Primadi Saiful Salun from TNI-AD, as the Guest of Honour, and senior officers and participating troops from the Indonesian Army and Indian Army,” it added.

The exercise had commenced at Banyuwangi on October 27. The Indian contingent comprises troops from the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), while the Indonesian side is represented by personnel from the Indonesian Special Forces.

“The exercise aims to strengthen mutual understanding, cooperation and interoperability between the Special Forces of the two nations. The training focuses on tactics, techniques and procedures for special operations in jungle environments, including obstacle crossing, combat marksmanship, mountaineering, air assault training and combat-hardening sessions,” the Ministry of Defence had stated.

--IANS

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