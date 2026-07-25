July 25, 2026 4:10 PM हिंदी

Brazil in advanced talks to play international friendly with India: Report

Brazil in advanced talks to play international friendly with India: Report

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is in late-stage talks with Indian sports organisers to schedule an international friendly in Kolkata, likely happening in early October 2026.

Initial reports from ESPN Brasil, later confirmed by outlets like Estadão, indicate that only the final contractual details are pending before an official announcement.

The media outlet also confirmed with the CBF that Brazil plans to hold additional home friendlies in 2027, especially in cities typically overlooked in the national team’s schedule. During the recent World Cup, Kolkata transformed into a lively display with murals of Neymar and Vini Junior adorning the city streets, particularly in north Kolkata.

Although organisers in Bangladesh, Singapore, and Qatar also showed interest, negotiations have only advanced with India. The CBF rejected proposals to include more matches in the region because of squad travel and recovery considerations.

The proposed match occurs following Brazil’s elimination by Norway in the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, under head coach Carlo Ancelotti. This game in Kolkata is the main event of a 16-day "Super FIFA Window" running from late September to early October.

Although authorities in Dhaka, Singapore, and Doha presented lucrative proposals, negotiations with Indian organizers have skipped over competing bids, moving directly to administrative procedures before the final signature.

If confirmed, this event will be Brazil's first major appearance of the national team in Kolkata, adding to the city's history of hosting international football legends.

If negotiations succeed, Kolkata will rekindle a nearly 50-year-old love affair with South American football. Since Pelé played at Eden Gardens with the New York Cosmos against Mohun Bagan in September 1977, the city has admired Brazilian style.

For a region recovering from the post-World Cup slump, the appearance of yellow-and-green jerseys on home soil provides an instant boost.

--IANS

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Brazil in advanced talks to play international friendly with India: Report

Brazil in advanced talks to play international friendly with India: Report