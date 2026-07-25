Nara Rohith joins the unit of Venkatesh-starrer 'Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47'

Hyderabad, July 25 (IANS) The makers of director Trivikram's eagerly awaited entertainer, 'Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK 47', featuring one of Telugu cinema's top stars Venkatesh in the lead, on Saturday disclosed that actor Nara Rohith had come onboard the unit of the film, even as they wished him a happy birthday.

Production house Haarika & Haasine Creations, which is producing the film, took to its X timeline to wish the actor on his birthday.

It wrote, "Here's wishing the dynamic #NaraRohith garu a very Happy Birthday!– Team #AadarshaKutumbam. We're excited to have you on board for #AK47 and looking forward to an exciting journey! #HBDNaraRohith #AK47OnOCT2nd #Venky77 VenkateshXTrivikram."

The makers also shared a poster of Nara Rohith from the film on the occasion. The poster shared gave the impression that the actor plays a cop in the upcoming film.

It may be recalled that the makers had released the title of the film in December last year. The title poster released by the makers had showed Venkatesh standing in the middle of the road, with a smile on his face. He was seen holding a leather bag in his left hand with his right hand raised.

The makers have already disclosed that the film will hit screens on October 2 this year.

It may be recalled that while the film's inaugural pooja had taken place in August this year, shooting for the film will officially begin only on Wednesday.

The film, which was being tentatively referred to as #Venky77 initially, has triggered huge expectations as actor Venkatesh, whose most recent release 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam' was a blockbuster, has joined hands with one of his favourite directors Trivikram.

This is the first time that Trivikram is directing a film featuring actor Venkatesh in the lead. Although Trivikram has not directed a film with Venkatesh prior to this project, he has worked as a writer with actor Venkatesh.

In fact, Trivikram had penned the story and dialogues for the superhit film 'Nuvvu Naaku Nachav', which was directed by K Vijaya Bhaskar and which featured Venkatesh and Aarthi Agarwal in the lead. The film also marked Aarthi Agarwal's debut in Telugu cinema.

--IANS

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