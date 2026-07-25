July 25, 2026 4:11 PM हिंदी

UK FTA to help India’s exports reach $115 billion by 2030, create 7-10 lakh new jobs

UK FTA to help India’s exports reach $115 billion by 2030, create 7-10 lakh new jobs

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) can help bilateral trade trajectory expand from $58 billion in 2025-26 to $115 billion by 2030, along with the possible creation of 7-10 lakh new employment opportunities, according to a new Assocham study.

The India-UK FTA, which is now in force since July 15, 2026, is expected to expand business horizons via increased market access and create new employment opportunities for the young population, said the study by Assocham Global Research and Strategy Centre.

With new opportunities and deeper market access in labour-intensive industries like textiles, leather, engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, automotive, among others, employment generation and export promotion stand to gain, said the study.

It further stated that for India to realise this massive potential, sustained competitiveness is crucial.

“Indian businesses will need to meet product quality, certification requirements, Rules of Origin compliance, and international sustainability standards. Ease of doing business reforms and continued investments in infrastructure and supply chain will hold the key to meeting these criteria,” said Nirmal K Minda, President, Assocham.

The engineering goods sector is expected to benefit from the agreement, thus providing an impetus for MSME growth and ultimately job creation.

Furthermore, simpler customs and digital trade provisions will simplify compliance, reduce turnaround time, and create a more agile trade environment, said Minda.

The India-UK CETA brings together two complementary economies.

While India offers a large market, young working population, strong MSME base, and strength in labour-intensive industries, the UK complements this by offering advanced technology and expertise in high-value services.

Assocham said that these complementarities are bound to support long-term economic engagement, trade growth, collaborative innovation, and supply chain resilience amidst the uncertain global economic environment.

As the global economic scenario becomes more complex to manoeuvre, the FTA serves as an important milestone for the India-UK economic relationship.

--IANS

na/

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