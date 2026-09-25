'Made in UP' BrahMos missiles giving Pakistan sleepless nights: HM Amit Shah

Greater Noida, Sep 25 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hailed Uttar Pradesh's contribution in defence production and stated that BrahMos missiles and AK-203 assault rifles, being manufactured in the state, are giving "sleepless nights" to Pakistan and Naxalism, respectively.

The Home Minister made the remarks during the inaugural ceremony of fourth Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS)—which began at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Friday.

Addressing a gathering, HM Shah stated that Uttar Pradesh is emerging as an engine of the nation's growth, with investment and production strengthening rapidly across the state.

Recalling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Make in India' campaign about 12 years ago, he said that subsequently, the central and state governments worked together to transform India into a "global hub" for manufacturing and innovation.

He also underlined India's rising economic might, entering the select league of world's Top five economies and stated that growth rate remains firm despite challenging global circumstances.

Citing the UPITS as a reflection of Uttar Pradesh's changing landscape, the Home Minister observed that while traders expressed interest in visiting the state during the first edition and participation increased in the second and third, entrepreneurs are now stepping forward to become partners in the state's development during this fourth edition.

"Buyers and investors from across the globe have arrived for the trade show, creating prospects for growth in investment, production, and sales within the state," he stated while expressing confidence that entrepreneurs would play a pivotal role in achieving the goal of taking the state's economy to the one-trillion-dollar mark.

Further, the Home Minister alleged that prior to 2017, the law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh was poor, and that the state "was under the influence of mafia".

He credited the Yogi Adityanath government for creating an environment conducive to industrial investment in the state and also for creating employment opportunities, while citing better law and order.

"After the Yogi government came to power, the BJP government has completely eliminated the hooliganism that existed during the SP-BSP governments. As a result, a favourable environment for setting up industries has emerged here," he said.

Moreover, Amit Shah mentioned that investment in the defence sector is rising through the defense corridor in regions like Agra and Aligarh. He stated that India's defense production has crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark, and that the country is now exporting defense products to nearly 80 nations with Uttar Pradesh playing a "significant role" in this achievement.

“Today, the BrahMos missiles manufactured in UP give Pakistan sleepless nights; this is a prime indicator of the transformation taking place,” Shah said, referring to the BrahMos facility in Lucknow.

He also cited the AK-203 assault rifles manufactured in Amethi as an example of the expansion of defence production in the state. “Similarly, the AK-203 assault rifles made in Amethi are giving sleepless nights to Naxalites and terrorists alike,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a veiled attack at the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, HM Shah said: "Some people call India's economy 'dead'; I feel it is their thinking that is dead."

He noted that despite global challenges and uncertainties, India has maintained its growth rate and continues to move forward.

"Prime Minister Modi has not only formulated policies but also ensured their effective implementation on the ground. The ability to modify policies as needed and formulate new ones has helped establish India as an attractive global manufacturing hub," he asserted.

He emphasised that India has entered into trade agreements with various countries and blocs, thereby expanding export opportunities for Indian industries. He also expressed confidence that events like UPITS would help take products from Uttar Pradesh to markets across the country and the world.

--IANS

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