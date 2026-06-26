Brad Pitt is ‘not up for marrying Ines de Ramon’

Los Angeles, June 26 (IANS) Hollywood star Brad Pitt is not too keen on marrying his partner Ines de Ramon despite her becoming “part of the family”.

The 62-year-old ‘Fight Club’ and ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’ actor has been in a relationship with jewellery designer Ines de Ramon, 33, since 2022, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She has now become a regular presence at Pitt family gatherings and has forged close relationships with Brad’s relatives.

But even though the couple continue to strengthen their relationship following the conclusion of Brad’s long-running divorce from Angelina Jolie, a source has told the outlet he is not headed for marriage with his latest partner.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the claims come months after Brad finalised his divorce from Angelina Jolie, 51, ending more than eight years of legal proceedings, and after the actor recently spoke publicly about both the settlement and his relationship with Ines while promoting his Formula One film F1.

A source told Page Six, “Ines is incredibly close with Brad’s family. They absolutely adore her and she’s been welcomed with open arms from the beginning. At this point they basically consider her family and one of their own”.

The insider added, “But Brad has no plans on getting married despite how close Ines has become with everyone”.

As per the source, Ines has developed genuine relationships with Brad’s wider family since the pair began dating.

The insider shared, “Ines and Brad’s family keep in touch regularly and genuinely enjoy spending time with her. It never feels like she’s ‘Brad’s girlfriend.’ She’s just part of the family when they’re together”.

The source also said, “(Ines has) built real relationships with everyone. She spends time with Brad’s brother and sister, nieces and nephews, attends family gatherings and has made an effort to get to know each of them individually. They text and keep in touch outside of Brad, which says a lot about how close they’ve become. Ines is very down to earth and easy to be around. She’ll sit around laughing and joking with everyone for hours and is completely comfortable in those settings. It doesn’t feel forced at all”.

“People ask about her, include her in family plans and genuinely want her around. She’s become a natural part of the family dynamic”, they added.

Brad and Angelina, who have six children – Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17, finalised their divorce in December 2024 after Jolie filed to dissolve their marriage in 2016.

--IANS

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