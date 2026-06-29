June 29, 2026 7:36 PM हिंदी

BPCL to acquire 40 pc stake in Tiki Tar and Shell India for Rs 85 crore

BPCL to acquire 40 pc stake in Tiki Tar and Shell India for Rs 85 crore

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Monday announced that it will acquire a 40 per cent stake in Tiki Tar and Shell India Pvt Ltd (TTSIPL) for Rs 85 crore to strengthen its presence in the rapidly growing value-added bitumen (VAB) market.

The strategic investment is aimed at accelerating BPCL's expansion in India's infrastructure sector, where demand for specialised bitumen products is expected to grow alongside road and airport construction, the PSU firm said in an exchange filing.

The acquisition is expected to be completed within 90 days, subject to the fulfilment of customary conditions, it added.

BPCL said the acquisition would help it capture opportunities in the value-added bitumen segment by leveraging TTSIPL's product portfolio and market presence.

Registered with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, TTSIPL has an authorised share capital of Rs 37 crore and a paid-up capital of around Rs 36 crore, BPCL added.

In the fourth quarter of FY26, BPCL reported a net profit of Rs 3,191 crore.

Revenue remained broadly stable at Rs 1.18 lakh crore, while EBITDA stood at Rs 10,061 crore.

According to BPCL, petrol sales in Delhi crossed 27,800 metric tonnes (MT) in May 2026, compared with over 27,100 MT in the corresponding month last year, registering a growth of around 2.5 per cent.

Diesel sales also witnessed steady growth during the month, reaching over 16,500 MT against more than 16,100 MT in May 2025, registering a growth of about 3 per cent.

Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd closed at Rs 301.35, down 2.74 per cent on the BSE on Monday. The stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 391.85 and a 52-week low of Rs 266.55 on the BSE.

In the last five years, the PSU stock has gained 30 per cent from Rs 230 to Rs 300.

--IANS

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