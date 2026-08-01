Bournemouth sign Portugal defender Antonio Silva from Benfica

Bournemouth, Aug 1 (IANS) AFC Bournemouth have completed the signing of Portugal international Antonio Silva from Benfica, strengthening their defence ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

The 22-year-old centre-back joins the Cherries after emerging as one of Europe's most highly rated young defenders during his time at Benfica. A product of the Portuguese club's famed academy, Antonio Silva made 235 senior appearances, helping Benfica enjoy domestic success while also gaining valuable experience in European competitions.

Antonio Silva has also established himself at international level, earning 20 caps for Portugal. He represented his country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as a teenager and has since featured at the UEFA European Championship and the UEFA Nations League. His honours include six major trophies for club and country, while he was named the Primeira Liga Defender of the Year for the 2022/23 season.

Bournemouth's President of Football Operations Tiago Pinto said the club had been monitoring Antonio Silva for a long time and believes he will be an important addition to Marco Rose's squad.

"Antonio is a player we have admired for a long time, and we're delighted to welcome him to AFC Bournemouth. Despite being only 22, he has already built an outstanding level of experience at one of Europe's biggest clubs, playing consistently in domestic, European and international competitions. Those experiences have helped shape him into a defender with real maturity and leadership qualities,” he said in an official release.

"He is ambitious, has a proven winning mentality and knows what it takes to compete for trophies. Those are the characteristics we want to bring into this football club as we continue to build a squad capable of competing at the highest level. We're excited to see Antonio continue his development here under Marco Rose and we're confident he'll be an excellent addition to the group," Pinto added.

Antonio Silva said he was excited to begin a new chapter in the Premier League. "I am very happy to be here. It's a pleasure to play for Bournemouth and in the Premier League. I can't wait to start the season with my teammates, and I'm excited to be here. The mentality is always to win. I will try my best, and I will play for the fans. We have everything here that helps us perform on the pitch, and I can't wait to get started," he said.

Antonio Silva is the latest addition to Marco Rose's squad as Bournemouth continue to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

--IANS

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