September 12, 2025 12:47 AM हिंदी

Border crossings operational again for Indian pilgrims undertaking Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nepal

Border crossings operational again for Indian pilgrims undertaking Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nepal (File image)

Beijing, Sep 11 (IANS) India's Embassy in Beijing on Thursday thanked China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the local authorities in the Tibet Autonomous Region as the border crossings used by pilgrims undertaking Kailash Mansarovar Yatra became operational again, enabling them to return to India through Nepal.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, the Indian Embassy in China stated, "It is learnt that the border crossings are now operational and Indian pilgrims undertaking Kailash Mansarovar Yatra are able to return to India via Nepal in a safe and smooth manner. We thank the local authorities in the Tibet Autonomous Region and China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their prompt assistance. Our helpline numbers continue to be operational."

The statement comes a day after the Embassy had issued an advisory for Indians stranded in the Tibet Autonomous Region while undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra organised by private tour operators via Nepal.

In the advisory, Indian nationals were advised to exercise caution and follow all advisories from local authorities and Embassy of India in Beijing as well as Embassy of India in Kathmandu. The Indian Embassy in China also issued helpline for Indians in case they required any assistance.

The embassy issued the advisory amid the escalating unrest in Nepal, where protesters took to the streets on Monday and violence claimed over two dozen lives in and around Kathmandu.

In the advisory issued on Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in China stated, "The prevailing situation in Nepal has impacted the planned travel arrangements of Indian citizens undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra organized by private tour operators via Nepal. In view of ongoing developments, Indian citizens presently in the Tibet Autonomous Region, People's Republic of China are advised to exercise due caution. Given the high altitude and challenging terrain, they are advised to take the necessary care and precautions for their health and well-being. They are also advised to follow advisories from local authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Beijing and Embassy of India, Kathmandu."

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Mobocracy in 'New Bangladesh'

Mobocracy in 'New Bangladesh' (IANS Analysis)

India, US close to trade deal: US Prez’s envoy pick Sergio Gor (Lead)

India, US close to trade deal: US Prez’s envoy pick Sergio Gor (Lead)

PM Modi likely to launch new trains linking Aizawl with Delhi, Kolkata and Guwahati

PM Modi likely to launch new trains linking Aizawl with Delhi, Kolkata and Guwahati

Rajasthan: Ghoomar festival to be organised for first time in Jaipur on Nov 15

Rajasthan: Ghoomar festival to be organised for first time in Jaipur on Nov 15

‘Trump shares deep friendship with PM Modi’: US Prez’s envoy pick Sergio Gor

‘Trump shares deep friendship with PM Modi’: US Prez’s envoy pick Sergio Gor

(Release at 10:00 pm) 'Mirai' movie Review: Strong story, stunning VFX, and Teja Sajja’s brilliance make ‘Mirai’ a winner

'Mirai' movie review: Strong story, stunning VFX, and Teja Sajja’s brilliance make ‘Mirai’ a winner

How well does Nysa Devgan know her mom Kajol? Star kid takes fun quiz

How well does Nysa Devgan know her mom Kajol? Star kid takes fun quiz

Pakistan: Court extends remand of Mahrang Baloch and other Baloch activists for 15 days (File image)

Pakistan: Court extends remand of Mahrang Baloch and other Baloch activists for 15 days

Balochistan witnessing disappearances, executions as militas operate under state protection: Report (File image)

Balochistan witnessing disappearances, executions as militas operate under state protection: Report

India one of the most important relationships our nation has in world: Next US Ambassador to Delhi

India one of the most important relationships our nation has in world: Next US Ambassador to Delhi