February 12, 2026 11:27 PM हिंदी

Boost for Indian Navy's capabilities as DAC clears purchase of six more P-8i aircraft

Boost for Indian Navy's capabilities as DAC clears purchase of six more P-8i aircraft

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Thursday granted approval for a host of procurements for the armed forces, clearing the way for the acquisition of Rafale jets, combat missiles, anti-tank mines, P-8i aircraft, and more.

The DAC approval for six P-8i reconnaissance aircraft marks a major milestone for the Indian Navy as this will boost its maritime prowess, enhance maritime surveillance and also serve as a key asset in safeguarding the country’s strategic interests across the Indian Ocean region.

The DAC meet, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, cleared capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 3.60 lakh crore, which will go a long way in enhancing the preparedness and combat readiness of the armed forces.

Notably, the vast Indian maritime region remains a crucial link as about 70-80 per cent of global trade passes through this region. The Indian Navy is adding new warships and aircraft to its fleet to secure the maritime borders.

"The purchase of P8I aircraft will significantly enhance the Navy's long-range anti-submarine warfare, maritime surveillance, and maritime strike capabilities," said a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

This purchase will be made from the United States. The terms of the P-8i long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft were agreed upon during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US last year.

The Indian Navy already has P-8I aircraft in service. The government purchased a total of 12 P-8I aircraft from the United States. Eight P-8i aircraft were acquired in 2009, while in the second phase, four more were acquired in 2016.

The P-8I's most distinctive feature is its ability to detect and target submarines hidden deep within the ocean while flying at altitudes of up to 41,000 feet. It can fly up to 8,300 kilometres at a time. It has 11 hardpoints—five internal and six externally on the wings. This aircraft can launch Harpoon anti-ship missiles, cruise missiles, lightweight torpedoes, anti-submarine warfare charges, and mines. It is equipped with a powerful multi-mission surface search radar.

--IANS

mr/vd

LATEST NEWS

Parliamentarians meet US envoy, welcome new India-US trade pact

Parliamentarians meet US envoy, welcome new India-US trade pact

All the stats from Italy's thumping win over Nepal in Group C in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: All the stats from Italy's thumping win over Nepal in Group C

Rahul Gandhi says Congress will stand by farmers over India-US trade deal

Rahul Gandhi says Congress will stand by farmers over India-US trade deal

Varun Chakaravarthy picks 3-7 as India register massive 93-run win over Namibia in a Group A clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Chakaravarthy picks 3-7 as India register massive 93-run win over Namibia

UN panel counters Pakistan's 'JeM defunct' claim, notes group's Red Fort attack

UN panel counters Pakistan's 'JeM defunct' claim, notes group's Red Fort attack

Tomas Domene scores four goals as Argentina beat India 8-0 in the FIH Men's Pro League 2025–26 Rourkelaat the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Thursday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Men's Pro League: Tomas Domene scores four goals as Argentina beat India 8-0 in Rourkela

India’s technology services sector can scale to $750–850 billion by 2035: NITI Aayog

India’s technology services sector can scale to $750–850 billion by 2035: NITI Aayog

In a first, North-East highway turns into runway; PM Modi set to land at airstrip on Feb 14

In a first, North-East highway turns into runway; PM Modi set to land at airstrip on Feb 14

Manush Shah-Diya Chitale survives scare to reach mixed doubles quarterfinals while Ankur Bhattacharjee, Snehit Suravajjula, Harmeet Desai advances in men’s singles of the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026 at the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University in Chennai on Thursday. Photo credit: UTT

WTT Star Contender 2026: Manush-Diya survives scare to reach mixed doubles QF; Ankur, Snehit, Harmeet advance

Australia vs Zimbabwe, USA vs Netherlands in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Australia vs Zimbabwe, USA vs Netherlands- Match Previews