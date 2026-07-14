Boney Kapoor on daughter Anshula's wedding: ‘It's a memory i'll carry forever’

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Filmmaker and producer Boney Kapoor shared an emotional note after daughter Anshula Kapoor tied the knot with her longtime partner Rohan Thakkar.

Reflecting on the joyous occasion, the proud father described the celebration as ‘a memory he will carry forever.’ Boney recently took o his Instagram handle and posted several pictures from the wedding celebrations. The happy group pictures showed the doting father posing with his daughter alongside other family members. One monochrome candid shot featured Boney Kapoor posing with his hands placed on his daughter’s shoulder.

Another picture captured the father-daughter duo sharing a heartfelt moment, with Anshula holding her father’s hand while posing. Some of the pictures also featured Bollywood celebrities such as Madhuri Dixit with her husband Shriram Nene, veteran actress Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Akshaye Khanna, Bobby Deol, among others, posing with the newlywed couple.

For the caption, the filmmaker simply wrote, “Watching my genius beta Anshula geeting married to Rohan ls a Memory l'll Carry Forever.”

Anshula Kapoor tied the knot with her longtime partner, screenwriter Rohan Thakkar, on July 6 in an intimate wedding ceremony held. The special occasion was attended by close family members, friends, and the Kapoor family. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to the newlyweds through a heartfelt congratulatory letter.

The wedding celebrations began with a traditional Mata Ki Chowki, followed by a star-studded reception graced by several Bollywood personalities, including Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor. Anshula looked stunning in a specially designed Tarun Tahiliani outfit that featured her late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor’s 42-year-old gold tissue and zardozi dupatta. In a touching tribute to her mother, she also wore a custom-made perfume inspired by her memory.

Anshula shared the emotional significance behind her bridal look through a heartfelt post, where she revealed the inspiration and memories attached to her wedding ensemble. “There was only one thing I knew I wanted to carry with me when I became a bride - my mom’s 42-year-old gold tissue & zardozi dupatta. Everything else was built around it. On a day that marked the beginning of a new family, it felt right to be wrapped in the one that raised me first.”

“Together with @taruntahiliani, and with the incredible vision of @mohitrai and @ruchikrishnastyles, every detail was imagined around the heirloom that meant the most to me. A bridal ensemble that brought together crafts from across India: intricate Kashida embroidery layered with rich zari work, a bandhini ghar chola dupatta as a nod to the family I am marrying into, all in a palette of antique rose, blush and muted gold, finished with delicate Phulkari borders as a tribute to my Punjabi roots. Thank you, Tarun, for bringing this vision to life and creating a bridal ensemble that felt timeless, deeply personal, and so incredibly me.”

--IANS

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