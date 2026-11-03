Bombay HC orders BMC to re-upload Dia Mirza’s anti-cracker video, raps political criticism

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to re-upload the public awareness video of actor Dia Mirza that urged citizens not to burst firecrackers on public roads during Diwali.

She had uploaded the video on the court's earlier directions aimed at curbing pollution.

A division bench of Justice Girish Kulkarni and Justice Dr Neela Gokhale expressed strong displeasure over remarks made by certain political leaders against the actor for participating in the awareness campaign.

The court also reiterated that India is a secular country and emphasised the importance of following judicial directions issued in the public interest.

The BMC had enlisted Dia Mirza as part of its Diwali awareness drive to sensitise citizens about air pollution and compliance with court-imposed restrictions on bursting firecrackers in public spaces. However, the civic body removed the video from its social media platforms after objections were raised by BJP leaders, including Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam and BMC Mayor Ritu Tawde.

Tawde had criticised Mirza's appeal, alleging that her opposition was consistently directed against Hindutva and those associated with it. She argued that Hindus did not require lessons on how to celebrate Diwali and accused the actor of pursuing a selective agenda.

Responding to the controversy, Dia Mirza defended the video, saying it was recorded on the directions of the Bombay High Court and was intended to promote public awareness about air pollution.

"Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and hope over despair. The video was recorded in the interest of public awareness, with the intention of encouraging a healthier and more mindful celebration. Air pollution is a matter of public health, and every effort towards reducing it is a step towards a better environment for all," Mirza told IANS on Monday.

The BMC's Diwali campaign featured several public figures, including actor Madhuri Dixit and cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, advocating environmentally responsible celebrations. However, objections were raised to Mirza's participation, with critics questioning the involvement of celebrities in advising the public on festival practices.

--IANS

skp/