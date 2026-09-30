US Navy awards Boeing $20 billion contract for sixth-generation F/A-XX fighter

Washington, Sep 30 (IANS) The US Navy has awarded Boeing a contract worth more than $20 billion to develop its sixth-generation F/A-XX strike fighter, a carrier-based aircraft designed to eventually replace the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler beginning in the 2030s.

The Department of War announced the award on Tuesday, describing the F/A-XX as part of the Next Generation Air Dominance, or NGAD, programme.

The contract covers the full-scale development phase and includes multiple test aircraft for ground, airworthiness, systems and weapons integration testing.

“The F/A-XX is a critical pillar in our commitment to maintaining peace through strength. F/A-XX will dominate contested airspace, extend operational reach, and deliver a decisive combat advantage for the warfighter,” said Michael P. Duffey, Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment.

“The F/A-XX platform represents a crucial, non-negotiable investment in America’s national security and long-term air combat capabilities. We are joining forces with Boeing to field these capabilities rapidly, ensuring our warfighters possess the lethal and highly networked systems required to deter aggression, project undisputed power, and secure absolute air superiority.”

The new aircraft will give the Navy advanced carrier-based power projection and extend the reach of US aircraft carriers, according to the department.

A significant feature of the programme will be the fighter’s ability to work with both crewed and uncrewed aircraft.

The F/A-XX will be interoperable with manned and unmanned platforms, including Collaborative Combat Aircraft, or CCA. The department said the fighter would also increase the capability of every CCA with which it operates.

“This achievement marks a new era for the US Navy,” said acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao.

“The Sixth-Generation fighter is a generational leap in air superiority and will provide the world’s best aviators with unparalleled capabilities to fight, win, and come home safe. We are excited to partner with Boeing, and for our warfighters to continue to dominate the skies and defeat our nation’s enemies.”

Following the contract award, Boeing will develop and deliver the platform to augment the Navy’s existing carrier air fleet before eventually replacing its legacy F/A-18E/F Super Hornets and EA-18G Growlers beginning in the 2030s.

The F/A-XX will also operate alongside the F-35C, giving the Navy a mix of fifth- and sixth-generation combat aircraft aboard its carriers.

The award puts Boeing at the centre of one of the US military’s major efforts to develop a new generation of combat aircraft. The programme is intended to combine longer operational reach with advanced networking and the ability to operate alongside autonomous aircraft.

--IANS

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