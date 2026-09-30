Isha Rikhi pens emotional note after Bigg Boss 20 journey: Felt your love, even when I couldn’t express myself

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actress Isha Rikhi, who recently exited the Bigg Boss 20 house after spending three weeks on the reality show, penned an emotional note on social media.

Thanking her fans and supporters for standing by her through her intense and challenging experience, Isha wrote a heartfelt gratitude note.

Sharing the message, Isha reflected on her time inside the house and acknowledged that the journey brought with it a mix of emotions, including moments when she struggled to express herself.

“Three weeks inside the Bigg Boss house three weeks of so many emotions, experiences, challenges, laughter, tears, and memories I’ll carry with me forever,” she wrote.

“Coming back has made me realise just how much your love and support means to me. Thank you to every single person who stood by me, believed in me, cheered for me, and even to those who didn’t support me. I’m grateful for every opinion, every message and every person who was a part of this journey in some way.”

“The last few weeks were not easy for me. I had my emotional breakdowns, moments where I struggled to express myself, and moments where I probably didn’t come across the way I wanted to.

She added, “I know I may have disappointed some of you, and if I did, I’m genuinely sorry. I’m still processing everything, understanding myself better and taking this whole experience as a learning. “But one thing I want you all to know is that I felt your love, even when I couldn’t express much myself. And that means more to me than I can put into words.

“Thank you for standing by me, for understanding me, and for continuing to support me. I’m truly, truly grateful.”

Isha's emotional post comes shortly after her eviction from Bigg Boss 20.

Her stint on the show had attracted considerable attention, mainly because she entered the house soon after announcing her separation from rapper Badshah.

For the uninitiated, Badshah and Isha announced in August that they had mutually decided to part ways after a brief marriage. In their joint statement, the two requested privacy and asked people to refrain from speculation about their relationship.

During her time inside the Bigg Boss house, Isha largely avoided directly discussing Badshah but her personal life continued to become a topic of conversation among the contestants.

--IANS

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