September 30, 2026 10:01 AM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff remembers legendary filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee on his 104th birth anniversary

Jackie Shroff remembers legendary filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee on his 104th birth anniversary

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff remembered legendary filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee on his 104th birth anniversary on Wednesday with a heartfelt tribute.

Sharing a portrait of the late filmmaker, Jackie posted a simple message on his social media account that read, “Remembering Hrishikesh Mukherjee ji on his birth anniversary,” accompanied by folded-hands emoticons.

Jackie also chose a classic song, ‘Itna Na Mujhse Tu Pyaar Badha’, as the background score for the post. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Talat Mahmood, the song was composed by Salil Chowdhury with lyrics by Rajendra Krishan, and is from the 1961 film ‘Chhaya’, starring Sunil Dutt and Asha Parekh.

Hrishikesh Mukherjee was born on September 30, 1922, in Calcutta, and was often referred to as Hrishi-da.

The legendary filmmaker Mukherjee carved out a distinctive and fine space between mainstream commercial cinema and the more realism of parallel cinema. His films mostly revolved around family, relationships, morality, friendship, illness, ambition and the everyday struggles of the Indian middle class, making it apt for family audiences .

A filmmaker, editor and screenwriter, Hrishikesh Mukherjee began his career as an editor and worked closely with Bimal Roy before making his directorial debut with ‘Musafir’ in 1957.

His career went on to include classics like ‘Anari’, ‘Anuradha’, ‘Chhaya’, ‘Asli-Naqli’, ‘Aashiq’, ‘Saanjh Aur Savera’, ‘Anupama’, ‘Gaban’, ‘Do Dil’, ‘Biwi Aur Makan’, ‘Majhli Didi’, ‘Aashirwad’, ‘Satyakam’, ‘Anand’, ‘Guddi’, ‘Bawarchi’, ‘Buddha Mil Gaya’, ‘Abhimaan’, ‘Namak Haraam’, ‘Chupke Chupke’, ‘Mili’, ‘Chaitali’, ‘Alaap’, ‘Khubsoorat’, ‘Gol Maal’, ‘Jurmana’, ‘Bemisal’ and ‘Namak Haraam’, among many others. His final directorial film was ‘Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate’, released in 1998, starring Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor, Reema Lagoo, Amrish Puri, Sajid Khan.

Among his many collaborations, his association with the the Bachchan family remains particularly significant. For the uninitiated, it was Hrishikesh Mukherjee who gave Jaya Bhaduri her breakthrough with ‘Guddi’, while Amitabh Bachchan's association with the filmmaker began with ‘Anand’.

The two went on to work together in films including ‘Abhimaan’, ‘Namak Haraam’, ‘Chupke Chupke’, ‘Mili’, ‘Alaap’, ‘Jurmana’ and ‘Bemisal’. Amitabh has previously described Mukherjee as his “godfather” in the film industry and praised his ability to tell simple stories in an engaging manner.

For Jaya Bachchan, the relationship went well beyond that of an actor and filmmaker. She has always fondly remembered Mukherjee as “Hrishikaku” and has described him as a father figure who guided her throughout her career.

Hrishikesh Mukherjee passed away in Mumbai on August 27, 2006, aged 83. He had been seriously ill for many years and was undergoing dialysis after being diagnosed with chronic renal failure.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Govt notifies CAFE-3 norms for automakers, retains EV incentives

Govt notifies CAFE-3 norms for automakers, retains EV incentives

Asian Games: Prez Murmu leads wishes for Indian women’s compound archery team after record gold

Asian Games: Prez Murmu leads wishes for Indian women’s compound archery team after record gold

Dwayne Johnson mourns wrestler Benjamin Satterley’s death: Hurts my heart

Dwayne Johnson mourns wrestler Benjamin Satterley’s death: Hurts my heart

Sensex, Nifty open flat tracking mixed global signals

Sensex, Nifty open flat tracking mixed global signals

FM Sitharaman urges businesses in Qatar to actively explore trade, investment partnerships

FM Sitharaman urges businesses in Qatar to actively explore trade, investment partnerships

Tech giants unite on safeguards for super intelligence

Tech giants unite on safeguards for super intelligence

Jon Bon Jovi wishes his ‘beautiful wife’ Dorothea Hurley, a 'happy birthday’

Jon Bon Jovi wishes his ‘beautiful wife’ Dorothea Hurley, a 'happy birthday’

Piyush Goyal invites American manufacturers to explore opportunities in India

Piyush Goyal invites American manufacturers to explore opportunities in India

Jackie Shroff remembers legendary filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee on his 104th birth anniversary

Jackie Shroff remembers legendary filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee on his 104th birth anniversary

Pichai backs White House AI safety accord

Pichai backs White House AI safety accord