Saba Pataudi shares inside pics of Inaaya's ninth birthday with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor gives it a miss

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Saba Pataudi gave a glimpse inside niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's ninth birthday celebrations on Tuesday.

Sharing a series of happy and candid pictures from the intimate family gathering, Saba highlighted what her little niece means to her.

The pictures feature Soha, her brother Saif Ali Khan, their mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, and the birthday girl Inaaya, along with little Taimur and Jeh and other family members.

The celebration was done in a bright pink-themed setting, with a backdrop reading “Inaaya” and decorations inspired by a disco and dance-party theme.

In one of the pictures, Inaaya is seen posing with the birthday cake while the family gathers around her. Another picture gives a closer glimpse of Sharmila Tagore, who is seen flaunting a sticker on her cheek.

Sharing the pictures, Saba wrote, “Innijaan Moments of fun, laughter, joy and happiness! Our girl turns 9. MashAllah. Love u my Munchkin. You'll always be my baby. And your cousins too!;) The aunt thats mother to all of u! Missed you @kareenakapoorkhan”

Kareena Kapoor seems to have given the birthday party a miss, probably because she had been occupied with the shoot of the upcoming chat show.

Despite missing the family gathering, Kareena made sure to mark her niece's special day on social media.

Taking to her social media account, she had shared a set of adorable pictures featuring Inaaya with her cousins Taimur and Jehangir, as well as their grandmother Sharmila Tagore.

Kareena wished her niece, writing, “Happy birthday Innaya, you beautiful princess We love you… Have the best day and the coolest dance party ever today.”

For the uninitiated, Inaaya is the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu.

–IANS

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