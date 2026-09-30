Baloch group highlights rights abuses by Pakistan in Balochistan at Geneva photo exhibition

Geneva, Sep 30 (IANS) The Baloch National Movement (BNM) held a photo exhibition outside the United Nations Office in Geneva, drawing attention to enforced disappearances, collective punishment, and other human rights abuses by Pakistani authorities in Balochistan.

The exhibition displayed photographs depicting the plight of forcibly disappeared Baloch persons and the suffering of their families.

According to BNM, the event aimed to highlight the dire situation in Balochistan at the international level and bring evidence of enforced disappearances to the attention of international institutions.

The group described enforced disappearance in Balochistan as not merely a claim or a statistic, but a painful reality affecting thousands of families.

It further said that the “photographs displayed at the exhibition represent families who have been waiting for years for the return of their loved ones and for answers about their whereabouts.”

Highlighting the worsening human rights crisis in Balochistan, the BNM said that despite protests by the families of forcibly disappeared, the long march by Voice for Baloch Missing Persons, and prolonged hunger strikes in Balochistan, no effective action has been taken internationally on the issue.

The group said its global campaign is “an effort to bring this question, in the form of documentation and photographic evidence, to an international platform such as the United Nations.”

Referring to Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader Mahrang Baloch, the BNM said that she first raised her voice against the enforced disappearance of her father when she was a young girl and has since emerged as a prominent voice for Baloch rights. The group said that she has faced multiple cases for her struggle for Baloch rights and was sentenced to life imprisonment in June 2026 by a Pakistani court in what it described as a“false case.”

The BNM also cited the cases of its chairperson Naseem Baloch’s father, Muhammad Bakhsh Sajidi, his uncle, Naeem Sajidi, and his maternal uncle, Rafiq Baloch, who were allegedly forcibly disappeared by the Pakistan Army during raids on their homes in the Hub region of Balochistan on February 2, 2026. Since then, their whereabouts remain unknown, while the issue was also raised in an Early Day Motion in the British Parliament.

Through the exhibition in Geneva, the BNM presented “photographs of victims of enforced disappearances to international institutions and the international community” and called for the deteriorating human rights situation in Balochistan to be taken seriously at the global level.

--IANS

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