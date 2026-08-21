BMW unveils its first India-made EV sedan car

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) BMW India on Friday unveiled the first locally manufactured electric sedan from its portfolio -- the BMW i5 Long Wheelbase -- and opened bookings for the luxury electric vehicle across its dealer network.

The BMW i5 Long Wheelbase will be produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai which is the second electric BMW model to be manufactured in India and the company's first locally produced electric sedan in the country.

The new BMW X1 Long Wheelbase (LWB) was launched at an introductory price of Rs 49.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

According to the luxury car maker firm, the launch marks its latest push into the premium electric mobility segment amid growing demand for luxury EVs in India.

The first-ever BMW i5 Long Wheelbase stands as the largest and longest sedan in its segment in terms of size (5,175 mm length, 2,156 mm width, 1,520 mm height).

“The commanding 3,105 mm wheelbase means extra space for the rear passengers who want to travel in the utmost luxurious comfort. Powering this electric sedan is a robust electric motor delivering 268 hp of instantaneous power, propelling from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds,” informed the company.

Equipped with an advanced 81.6 kWh high-voltage battery pack, the i5 delivers an exceptional, anxiety-free driving range of up to 669 km (MIDC) on a single charge.

The SUV is covered by a standard two-year warranty with unlimited kilometres and two years of roadside assistance.

Service packages start from three years or 40,000 kilometres and can be extended to 10 years or 1,00,000 kilometres. The warranty can also be extended for up to 10 years.

BMW Group India recently highlighted its financial services arm, which offers customised financing solutions including flexible EMIs, reduced interest rates on select models, assured buy-back options and end-of-term flexibility through its BMW Smart Finance programme.

--IANS

ag/