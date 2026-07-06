Amid heavy rainfall, BMC tells Mumbaikars: Avoid stepping out of homes, don’t believe in rumours

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Amid a red alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for extremely heavy rainfall in the Mumbai metropolitan area, forecasting winds blowing at speeds of 80 to 90 kilometres per hour, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday appealed to the citizens to avoid stepping out of their homes unless necessary.

It has cautioned people to maintain a safe distance from trees, dilapidated buildings, hoardings, electric poles, and other hazardous locations; avoid parking vehicles under trees; and refrain from going to the seashore or low-lying areas.

“Citizens should not believe in rumours and must strictly follow only the advisories and alerts disseminated through official channels. Strictly adhere to the guidelines and instructions issued from time to time by the administration and disaster management agencies. In emergency situations, contact the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's helpline number 1916 for immediate assistance,” said BMC in its appeal posted on X.

The BMC further said approximately 15,000 officers and employees from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and various agencies were working round the clock in their respective areas (on the ground). Senior officials were also continuously monitoring every development closely and coordinating necessary measures. “Considering this, citizens should remain vigilant. Additionally, the instructions issued from time to time by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Mumbai Police should be strictly followed,” said the Mumbai civic body.

It further added, “Your safety and vigilance are of utmost importance.”

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall (red alert) warning for the Greater Mumbai region for the day.

Meanwhile, relentless overnight rainfall has triggered widespread flooding and severe waterlogging across several areas in Mumbai. Key choke points, including the Andheri Milan Subway, Kurla, Chunabhatti, Ghatkopar, and Sion Pratiksha Nagar, are reportedly submerged.

Mumbaikars have been facing immense hardships, forced to wade through waist-deep water to navigate the city. In response to a heavy rainfall alert issued by the weather department, authorities have declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Mumbai for the day. The train services on Central, Western and Harbour lines have been disrupted due to heavy rains and waterlogging.

The BMC has been inundated with emergencies, receiving over 400 complaints of tree fallings and large branches collapsing across the city.

Despite tragic fatalities caused by falling trees in Chembur, Kurla, and Aarey Colony, citizens and activists allege that the civic body's lackadaisical management continues unabated. Even though explicit directives were issued to conduct immediate safety audits of vulnerable trees, dangerous overhead branches continue to pose a fatal threat to commuters and residents.

--IANS

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