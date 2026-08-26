Bloomberg India to expand premium business and market coverage launched

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Bloomberg Media on Wednesday announced the official launch of Bloomberg India, a new premium digital news destination aimed at investors, business leaders and decision-makers seeking deeper insights into India's economy, markets and businesses.

The new offering, available across Bloomberg.com and its mobile app from August 26, brings together local reporting, market intelligence, data-driven analysis and global context from Bloomberg's worldwide newsroom of more than 3,000 journalists and analysts.

The launch comes as Bloomberg marks 30 years in India and strengthens its digital presence in the country, which has now become the second-largest audience market globally for Bloomberg.com.

John Micklethwait, Editor-in-Chief of Bloomberg, said the digital expansion underlines the company's commitment to covering India's growth story with the depth and precision demanded by its audiences.

He said Bloomberg hopes the new platform will become a destination for investors and businesspeople looking for reliable and independent reporting and analysis on global markets and India's rapidly evolving economy.

The new Bloomberg India homepage features a central hub for market data, analysis, interactive tools, multimedia content and journalism focused on the Indian business community.

A new Market Snapshot module will provide users with an overview of domestic equities, foreign exchange rates, global benchmarks and leading market movers. A dedicated top securities ticker will also offer users quick visibility into key market developments.

Bloomberg India will also expand its premium business coverage with data-driven reporting and analysis tailored to professionals and retail investors. The platform will feature localised wealth-building guides, including new editions focused on retirement planning and investment opportunities for individuals with Rs 1 crore to invest.

The platform will also carry Bloomberg's “10 Asian Companies to Watch” feature, highlighting high-growth businesses across Asia, while Bloomberg Businessweek's “Best Business Schools” list will include dedicated coverage of Indian institutions.

Bloomberg is also introducing dedicated newsletters for Indian readers. The flagship “India Edition” will be written and curated by Menaka Doshi, Bloomberg News Senior Editor, while “Markets Daily India” will provide market intelligence and key global developments ahead of the Indian trading day.

The new platform will further expand Bloomberg's multimedia offerings through mobile-friendly, video-first journalism and premium on-demand content. A new podcast titled “Emerging”, co-hosted by Menaka Doshi and Bloomberg Television Anchor and Editor-at-Large Haslinda Amin, will focus on emerging business and economic trends.

Bloomberg Television's “Latitude” will feature exclusive interviews with Indian founders, while award-winning documentaries from Bloomberg Originals will also be available through the India portal.

The company has also introduced subscription payments in Indian rupees through local cards, making the checkout process easier for Indian users. UPI payments are expected to be introduced in September.

Bloomberg said further India-focused offerings are planned for October, including dedicated coverage of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum's India debut. More than 500 global leaders are expected to gather in New Delhi for the forum, with Bloomberg planning live broadcasts, original programming, analysis and in-depth reporting across its platforms.

The company will also introduce India-focused special editions of Bloomberg Businessweek and Bloomberg Markets, with digital editions available to subscribers directly through the Bloomberg India homepage.

--IANS

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