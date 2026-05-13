BLF claims responsibility for targetting Pakistani forces in Balochistan

Quetta, May 13 (IANS) The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has claimed responsibility for a wave of attacks against Pakistani forces across the province which resulted in the death of seven soldiers, local media reported.

In a statement issued to the media, BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch said the group's fighters ambushed a Pakistani military convoy on May 10 in the Baincha area of Surab district.

The convoy was attacked with rockets, light machine guns and other automatic weapons while it was travelling between military camps. The group claimed that two military vehicles sustained heavy damage, while five soldiers were killed and four others injured.

The spokesperson added that security personnel from a nearby checkpoint advanced towards the area shortly after the attack but were compelled to retreat following further clashes with BLF fighters, The Balochistan Post reported.

In a separate attack on the same day, the BLF claimed it targetted a Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC) checkpoint located on the main bridge in the Tagazzi area of Kharan district.

The group said that the attack carried out with rockets, grenade launchers and automatic weapons, resulted in the death of two FC personnel and injuries to three others.

It further added that the fighters targetted a communications tower equipped with surveillance equipment in the Malaar Damb area of Kolwah on May 7, disabling the tower and setting related machinery ablaze.

The BLF further claimed that its fighters intercepted a police Eagle Force patrol in Mastung on May 6, briefly detaining the police personnel and confiscating a Kalashnikov rifle.

Separately, the Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) claimed responsibility for an attack on electricity infrastructure in the Naseerabad district of Balochistan.

In a statement, the BRG spokesperson Dostain Baloch said the group’s fighters planted explosive devices on two electricity transmission towers in the Mirwah area carrying power from the Uchh Power Plant to Quetta. It added that the explosions resulted in the complete destruction of two towers and severe damage to two others.

The BRG stated that the operations would continue until the “freedom of Balochistan” from Pakistan.

These latest incidents come against the backdrop of escalating attacks by Baloch groups targetting Pakistani military and police forces across Balochistan in recent days, resulting in heavy casualties and damage to the infrastructure.

--IANS

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