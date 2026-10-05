BLF claims killing 18 Pakistani soldiers in Balochistan's Washuk

Quetta, Oct 5 (IANS) The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) claimed responsibility for killing 18 Pakistan Frontier Corps (FC) personnel and injuring several others in an attack on an FC camp in the Mashkel area of Washuk district in Balochistan, local media reported on Monday.

In a statement to the media, BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch said that the attack was carried out on October 1, targeting an FC 58 Wing camp in Gorinder, Mashkel. He claimed that fighters from the group's newly formed female unit, the Karima Armed Assault Division (KAAD), and members of its Qurban Unit jointly carried out the assault.

According to the statement, the attackers encircled the camp from several directions and launched the assault using rockets, grenade launchers and other weapons.

The BLF also claimed that a Pakistani military reinforcement convoy dispatched to the area came under attack, causing further casualties, The Balochistan Post reported.

The group said that the bodies of personnel killed were later evacuated by helicopter to Panjgur and accused the Pakistani military of concealing both the casualty figures and the identities of the deceased.

The BLF described the participation of its newly announced female wing as a major development, saying the Karima Armed Assault Division (KAAD) played a key role in the operation. The unit was recently unveiled by the group and named after late Baloch political activist Kareema Baloch.

These latest incidents come against the backdrop of escalating attacks by Baloch armed groups targeting Pakistani military and police forces across Balochistan in recent days, resulting in heavy casualties and damage to infrastructure.

Last month, the BLF claimed that nine Pakistani military personnel were killed in attacks carried out by the group's newly formed female unit, the KAAD, local media reported.

In a statement, BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch said that six personnel were killed and several others were injured in an attack carried out by KAAD fighters on a three-vehicle Quick Response Force (QRF) convoy on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) highway in Jusak near Turbat in Balochistan on September 22, The Balochistan Post reported.

He said that BLF's Qurban unit also supported KAAD's operation, adding that both units repelled an attempt by Pakistani forces to encircle them and covered their withdrawal.

According to the statement, several Pakistani military vehicles were severely damaged in the attack. BLF spokesperson said that Qurban unit fighter Chakar Murad, alias Dileep Jan, was killed during the attack.

Gwahram Baloch said that KAAD fighters established blockades at three points on the Quetta-Karachi highway in Manguchar tehsil of Balochistan's Kalat district.

According to the statement, two Pakistani military personnel were killed after the KAAD fighters carried out an attack on Pakistani forces approaching from Manguchar bazaar in an armoured vehicle and two other vehicles.

--IANS

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