Blake Lively shares loved up selfie with Ryan Reynolds after settling sexual assault lawsuit

Los Angeles, May 6 (IANS) Hollywood actress Blake Lively, who recently settled the ‘It Ends with Us’ lawsuit, appears relaxed and her latest social media post builds a solid case for the same.

The actress recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture of herself with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

Ryan, 49, posted the picture to his 50 million followers, accompanied by Millie Jackson's song ‘Here We Go Again’. This comes after Blake Lively and herco-actor from ‘It Ends with Us’, Justin Baldoni's company, Wayfarer Studios, settled their lawsuit just two weeks before it was due to go to trial in New York.

The actress had filed a sexual-harassment complaint against Baldoni, 42, and Wayfarer Studios, over their movie ‘It Ends with Us’ back in December 2024.

The two actors were set to go to trial on additional claims, including retaliation, in New York on May 18. On Monday, attorneys for both sides issued a joint statement confirming the agreement.

The statement, quoted by ‘People’ magazine read, "The end product, the movie ‘It Ends With Us’, is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors, and all survivors, is a goal that we stand behind”.

They added, “We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard. We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online”.

Meanwhile, the actress also went solo at the Met Gala this year.

--IANS

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