Black Box completes acquisition of 2S Inovações Tecnológicas S.A.

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Black Box Limited (BSE: 500463 | NSE: BBOX), the technology arm of Essar and a leading global provider of digital infrastructure solutions, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of 2S Inovações Tecnológicas S.A., a leading Brazil-based provider of digital infrastructure, data center networking, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed technology solutions.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone in Black Box’s global growth strategy and further advances its long-term objective of achieving US$2 billion in annual revenues by 2030. The effective date of acquisition is May 1, 2026.

Established in 1992 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, 2S Inovações Tecnológicas delivers end-to-end digital infrastructure solutions spanning consulting and strategy, enterprise and data center networking, cloud and hybrid infrastructure, cybersecurity operations, systems integration, managed services, and lifecycle optimization. The company is recognized for its strong capabilities in mission-critical networking, hyperscale-ready data center infrastructure, collaboration, and security solutions built on leading global technology platforms.

The acquisition significantly strengthens Black Box’s capabilities and market presence across Latin America, particularly in high-growth areas such as data center networking, digital connectivity, cybersecurity, and managed infrastructure services. The transaction also reinforces Brazil’s strategic importance within Black Box’s global operations as enterprises, cloud providers, and hyperscalers continue to invest in next-generation digital infrastructure across the region.

Brazil’s rapidly expanding digital economy, increasing cloud adoption, accelerating AI-driven infrastructure investments, and strong engineering talent base position the country as an important regional hub for digital infrastructure transformation and technology services delivery.

“The acquisition of 2S marks another important milestone in Black Box’s global growth journey and further strengthens our strategic position in the high-growth LATAM market,” said Sanjeev Verma, Whole-Time Director & Chief Executive Officer of Black Box.

“2S brings deep expertise in Cisco networking, enterprise and data center infrastructure, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services, which strongly complements Black Box’s global capabilities across digital infrastructure, networking, connected workspaces, and technology integration."

"As enterprises worldwide accelerate investments in AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and digital connectivity, the demand for resilient, scalable, and secure network and data center infrastructure continues to grow significantly. This acquisition enhances our ability to support customers across the full lifecycle of digital infrastructure transformation - from network modernization and data center integration to managed operations and cybersecurity," he said.

"This acquisition also reflects our continued focus on disciplined inorganic growth as a key pillar of our long-term strategy. The transaction is expected to contribute approximately Rs 500 crore in annualised revenues and further strengthen our networking and data center business across Latin America while enhancing our ability to deliver integrated, end-to-end digital infrastructure solutions globally. Together, we are building a stronger platform to drive innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable long-term value for our customers, partners, and shareholders,” Verma said.

--IANS

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