BJP to form govt in West Bengal with record majority: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Nadia (West Bengal), April 26 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday expressed strong confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) prospects during the ongoing election campaign in West Bengal, asserting that the "party would secure a majority" and form the government in the state.

Speaking to IANS during a roadshow in Nadia district, Chief Minister Saha said that the growing public support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP was clearly visible on the ground.

He described this support as "the need of the hour" and stressed that the people of West Bengal were looking for a political change.

“You can see how much the people support PM Modi and how much they support the Bharatiya Janata Party. This is very important for West Bengal at this time," Chief Minister Saha said.

He emphasised that ensuring peace in the state was a key priority and linked it to broader national security concerns.

Highlighting the issue of illegal infiltration, Chief Minister Saha said it was crucial to stop the entry of infiltrators from Bangladesh, adding that such measures were necessary for maintaining the country's security.

He also claimed that the BJP will win between 105 and 110 seats in the first phase of polling and would perform strongly in the subsequent polling phase as well.

"The BJP will perform strongly in the second phase also and is going to form the government with a majority," he asserted.

Chief Minister Saha added that the political mood in West Bengal indicated fatigue among voters with previous governments.

Referring to past governments, he said, "People have seen the Communist Party of India-Marxist for many years and then the Trinamool Congress for the last 15 years. Now they feel that nothing will happen without the BJP."

The Tripura Chief Minister added that wherever he campaigned, the sentiment among voters remained consistent, with many expressing a desire for change and support for the BJP.

Chief Minister Saha said that the atmosphere in the state was already indicative of an impending political shift.

"Change will definitely come. You can say it has already come. The atmosphere is very good everywhere," he noted.

Pointing to the large crowds at campaign rallies, Chief Minister Saha said the scale of public participation itself was a sign of the results expected when votes will be counted on May 4.

"By looking at the massive crowd here, you can imagine the result that is going to come, People want BJP," he added.

--IANS

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