April 09, 2026 11:08 PM हिंदी

BJP set to cross 90 seats: Assam CM​

Biswanath: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma holds a lotus-shaped object during the third day of the BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Gohpur area of Biswanath district of Assam, Monday, March 02, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@himantabiswa)

Guwahati, April 9 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the high voter turnout in the ongoing Assembly elections, stating that the enthusiasm shown by voters, particularly among Hindu and indigenous communities, reflects a strong commitment to the democratic process. ​

Speaking after polling concluded, Sarma said there has been a visible surge in participation among local and indigenous voters. ​

He termed the development as a positive sign for democracy, adding that such active engagement strengthens the electoral system and reflects public trust in governance. ​

Commenting on the overall rise in voter turnout, the Chief Minister said that the increased participation is an encouraging indicator and shows that people are more aware and eager to exercise their democratic rights. ​

He noted that peaceful polling and enthusiastic voter response point towards a vibrant democratic culture in the state. ​

Sarma also exuded confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance’s prospects, reiterating his earlier claim that the coalition would secure more than 90 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly.​

He said that the response from voters across constituencies suggests a clear mandate in favour of the ruling alliance. ​

The Chief Minister further said that the higher turnout would ultimately benefit the democratic framework and ensure a stronger, more representative government.​

He added that the final outcome will reflect the aspirations of the people, as Assam witnessed one of its most participative elections in recent years. ​

Assam on Thursday recorded its highest-ever voter turnout in a Legislative Assembly election, with an impressive 85.38 per cent polling, reflecting strong public participation across the state, according to the Election Commission of India. ​

The turnout surpassed the previous record of 84.67 per cent registered during the 2016 Assembly elections, marking a significant milestone in the state’s electoral history. ​

Officials described the polling process as largely peaceful, with only a few minor incidents reported from scattered locations. ​

As per provisional data shared by polling authorities, female voters slightly outnumbered male participation, with women recording a turnout of 85.96 per cent compared to 84.80 per cent among men. The turnout among third-gender voters stood at 36.84 per cent ​

--IANS

tdr/dan

LATEST NEWS

Karan Johar shares glimpse of Tokyo trip, appreciates silence and hygiene of the city

Karan Johar shares glimpse of Tokyo trip, appreciates silence and hygiene of the city

MCA unveils Stands, Gates at Wankhede Stadium to honour former cricketers Ravi Shastri, Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar, and Diana Edulji in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo credit: MCA

MCA unveils Stands, Gates at Wankhede Stadium to honour former cricketers Shastri, Sardesai, Solkar, Edulji

Biswanath: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma holds a lotus-shaped object during the third day of the BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Gohpur area of Biswanath district of Assam, Monday, March 02, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@himantabiswa)

BJP set to cross 90 seats: Assam CM​

MP gears up for Uniform Civil Code implementation​ (Photo: @DrMohanYadav51/X)

MP gears up for Uniform Civil Code implementation​

EAM Jaishankar meets Mauritius PM Ramgoolam, highlights strong progress in bilateral ties

EAM Jaishankar meets Mauritius PM Ramgoolam, highlights strong progress in bilateral ties

'His contribution will be remembered': BCCI condoles passing of C.D. Gopinath. Photo credit: BCCI/X

'His contribution will be remembered': BCCI condoles passing of C.D. Gopinath

Teen star Veer Ganapathy, consistent Sachin Baisoya share lead; Amandeep, Ridhima, Milind Soni tied third with 69 in IGPL Invitational 2026, Mauritius on Thursday. Photo credit:IGPL

IGPL Mauritius: Teen star Veer, consistent Baisoya share lead; Amandeep, Ridhima, Milind Soni tied third with 69

High turnout signals trust in EC, CEC Gyanesh Kumar greets voters for faith in democracy

High turnout signals trust in EC, CEC Gyanesh Kumar greets voters for faith in democracy

Women's Reservation Bill: BJP's Smriti Irani slams Congress, Trinamool for not voicing support despite being led by females

Women's Reservation Bill: Smriti Irani slams Congress, Trinamool for not voicing support despite being led by females

Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi lead Kolkata Knight Riders to 181/4 against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Photo credit:

IPL 2026: Rahane, Raghuvanshi lead KKR to 181/4 against LSG