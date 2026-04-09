BJP set to cross 90 seats: Assam CM​

Guwahati, April 9 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the high voter turnout in the ongoing Assembly elections, stating that the enthusiasm shown by voters, particularly among Hindu and indigenous communities, reflects a strong commitment to the democratic process. ​

Speaking after polling concluded, Sarma said there has been a visible surge in participation among local and indigenous voters. ​

He termed the development as a positive sign for democracy, adding that such active engagement strengthens the electoral system and reflects public trust in governance. ​

Commenting on the overall rise in voter turnout, the Chief Minister said that the increased participation is an encouraging indicator and shows that people are more aware and eager to exercise their democratic rights. ​

He noted that peaceful polling and enthusiastic voter response point towards a vibrant democratic culture in the state. ​

Sarma also exuded confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance’s prospects, reiterating his earlier claim that the coalition would secure more than 90 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly.​

He said that the response from voters across constituencies suggests a clear mandate in favour of the ruling alliance. ​

The Chief Minister further said that the higher turnout would ultimately benefit the democratic framework and ensure a stronger, more representative government.​

He added that the final outcome will reflect the aspirations of the people, as Assam witnessed one of its most participative elections in recent years. ​

Assam on Thursday recorded its highest-ever voter turnout in a Legislative Assembly election, with an impressive 85.38 per cent polling, reflecting strong public participation across the state, according to the Election Commission of India. ​

The turnout surpassed the previous record of 84.67 per cent registered during the 2016 Assembly elections, marking a significant milestone in the state’s electoral history. ​

Officials described the polling process as largely peaceful, with only a few minor incidents reported from scattered locations. ​

As per provisional data shared by polling authorities, female voters slightly outnumbered male participation, with women recording a turnout of 85.96 per cent compared to 84.80 per cent among men. The turnout among third-gender voters stood at 36.84 per cent ​

--IANS

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