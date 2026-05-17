BJP, NDA governments now rule 80 pc of India, says Amit Shah

Gandhinagar, May 17 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the BJP and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments are now in power across 80 per cent of the country, attributing the political expansion to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the work of grassroots party workers.

Addressing a public programme in Gandhinagar after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for development works worth Rs 620 crore, HM Shah said the BJP had expanded significantly across the country in recent years and had emerged as the dominant political force in several states.

“Today, the BJP and NDA governments are ruling in 80 per cent of the country. Maa Ganga originates in Uttarakhand and merges into the sea in Bengal. From Uttarakhand through UP, Bihar and Bengal, the BJP rule has spread," the Home Minister said.

He added that under PM Modi’s leadership, the NDA government had returned to power at the Centre for a third consecutive term.

According to HM Shah, the continued electoral success was the result of dedication and hard work by party workers across the country. “If anyone deserves credit for every victory, it is solely the BJP booth-level workers,” he said.

HM Shah said grassroots workers had kept the party connected with people by staying active in local communities and responding to public concerns.

He added that "even small local issues were taken seriously by party workers and leaders".

The Home Minister also referred to the BJP’s growth from state-level strength to nationwide political influence.

"After Independence, the Congress had enjoyed broad political dominance due to the influence of Mahatma Gandhi, and the BJP is now expanding across the country in a similar manner through organisational strength and public support," he said.

HM Shah said the BJP’s electoral victories were linked to governance and development initiatives.

He cited Gujarat’s recent local body election results, where the BJP won all municipal corporations and secured major victories in municipalities and panchayats.

He also praised the state government led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, saying "it had continued the development journey initiated by Narendra Modi in the state".

According to HM Shah, projects undertaken in Gandhinagar included drinking water networks, sewage treatment systems, road development, lake beautification, health infrastructure, yoga centres and public utility services.

"The projects worth Rs 620 crore would help improve urban infrastructure and ease of living for residents of both newly added and established areas of Gandhinagar," he said.

HM Shah further said BJP workers had earned public trust during the Covid-19 pandemic by carrying out relief work, including food distribution, assistance for hospital treatment and support during vaccination drives.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, speaking at the programme, said: "The state government aimed to develop green, pollution-free and sustainable cities with modern civic infrastructure. Gandhinagar was being developed with a long-term vision focused on environmental sustainability and urban growth."

--IANS

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