May 17, 2026 10:27 PM हिंदी

BJP, NDA governments now rule 80 pc of India, says Amit Shah

BJP, NDA governments now rule 80 pc of India, says Amit Shah

Gandhinagar, May 17 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the BJP and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments are now in power across 80 per cent of the country, attributing the political expansion to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the work of grassroots party workers.

Addressing a public programme in Gandhinagar after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for development works worth Rs 620 crore, HM Shah said the BJP had expanded significantly across the country in recent years and had emerged as the dominant political force in several states.

“Today, the BJP and NDA governments are ruling in 80 per cent of the country. Maa Ganga originates in Uttarakhand and merges into the sea in Bengal. From Uttarakhand through UP, Bihar and Bengal, the BJP rule has spread," the Home Minister said.

He added that under PM Modi’s leadership, the NDA government had returned to power at the Centre for a third consecutive term.

According to HM Shah, the continued electoral success was the result of dedication and hard work by party workers across the country. “If anyone deserves credit for every victory, it is solely the BJP booth-level workers,” he said.

HM Shah said grassroots workers had kept the party connected with people by staying active in local communities and responding to public concerns.

He added that "even small local issues were taken seriously by party workers and leaders".

The Home Minister also referred to the BJP’s growth from state-level strength to nationwide political influence.

"After Independence, the Congress had enjoyed broad political dominance due to the influence of Mahatma Gandhi, and the BJP is now expanding across the country in a similar manner through organisational strength and public support," he said.

HM Shah said the BJP’s electoral victories were linked to governance and development initiatives.

He cited Gujarat’s recent local body election results, where the BJP won all municipal corporations and secured major victories in municipalities and panchayats.

He also praised the state government led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, saying "it had continued the development journey initiated by Narendra Modi in the state".

According to HM Shah, projects undertaken in Gandhinagar included drinking water networks, sewage treatment systems, road development, lake beautification, health infrastructure, yoga centres and public utility services.

"The projects worth Rs 620 crore would help improve urban infrastructure and ease of living for residents of both newly added and established areas of Gandhinagar," he said.

HM Shah further said BJP workers had earned public trust during the Covid-19 pandemic by carrying out relief work, including food distribution, assistance for hospital treatment and support during vaccination drives.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, speaking at the programme, said: "The state government aimed to develop green, pollution-free and sustainable cities with modern civic infrastructure. Gandhinagar was being developed with a long-term vision focused on environmental sustainability and urban growth."

--IANS

mys/uk

LATEST NEWS

IUML to get five berths in VD Satheesan-led UDF government

IUML to get five berths in VD Satheesan-led UDF government

India U18 men and women go down to Australia in the second match of series at the Udhav Das Mehta (Bhai Ji) Central SAI Centre in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Hockey: India U18 men and women go down to Australia in the second match of series

The wicket was gripping, thought I could use more of slower balls, says Delhi Capitals' Madhav Tiwari during the mid-innings break against Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: The wicket was gripping, thought I can use more of slower balls, says DC's Madhav Tiwari

HM Amit Shah criticises decades of governance in Bengal, alleges commission system in daily life

HM Amit Shah criticises decades of governance in Bengal, alleges commission system in daily life

Selena Gomez to team up with Cate Blanchett with ‘The Brutalist’ director’s upcoming film

Selena Gomez to team up with Cate Blanchett with ‘The Brutalist’ director’s upcoming film

Trump may use Taiwan arms as China leverage: US envoy

Trump may use Taiwan arms as China leverage: US envoy

Adrien Brody has self-isolated in hotel room to improve his performance

Adrien Brody has self-isolated in hotel room to improve his performance

Mitchell Starc’s four-fer leads DC’s fightback, keeps Rajasthan Royals to 193/8 despite fifties from Jurel, Parag in their Indian Premier League 2026 match in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Starc’s four-fer leads DC’s fightback, keeps RR to 193/8 despite fifties from Jurel, Parag

Cate Blanchett feels #MeToo movement deserved more visibility

Cate Blanchett feels #MeToo movement deserved more visibility

US signals new trade framework with China (File Image)

US signals new trade framework with China