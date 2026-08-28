BJP Mahila Morcha workers celebrate Raksha Bandhan with party chief Nitin Nabin

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) On the occasion of the Raksha Bandhan festival on Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha workers tied 'rakhi' to party President Nitin Nabin at his residence in the national capital.

In a post on X, along with an attached video, Nabin said: "A sacred thread of trust and affection! Grateful to the BJP Mahila Morcha karyakartas who tied Rakhis at my New Delhi residence today."

Earlier in the day, the BJP chief celebrated the auspicious festival with his sisters.

Taking to X, he said: "On the sacred occasion of Raksha Bandhan, today I had the good fortune of having the 'rakhi' tied by my sisters' hands."

"This thread of affection, dedication, and unwavering trust strengthens our resolve even further to be each other's shield in every circumstance and to stand together steadfastly," he added while greeting citizens on the "auspicious festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and their sisters".

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, sharing moments of smiles, high-fives and interaction with schoolchildren.

PM Modi shared a reel on his Instagram account and said: "Hi5, smiles and more during today’s Raksha Bandhan celebrations at 7, LKM."

In the video, the Prime Minister can be seen interacting with schoolchildren and exchanging warm greetings with them. During the interaction, a child asked PM Modi about his childhood dream.

Responding to the question, the Prime Minister said: “Aap logon se milne ka (to meet all of you)".

PM Modi was also seen shaking hands and exchanging high-fives with the children, who could be heard laughing and giggling during the interaction. He also blessed the children and spent time engaging with them during the Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and wished that the bond of love, affection and mutual trust would remain forever unbreakable.

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond of love, affection and protection between brothers and sisters. Traditionally, sisters tie colourful rakhis around their brothers’ wrists and pray for their health, happiness and prosperity. Brothers, in turn, express their affection by offering gifts and pledging to stand by their sisters through life’s challenges.

--IANS

cg/dpb