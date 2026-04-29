BJP leader Ravinder Singh Negi 'purifies' Rajghat after Kejriwal, Sisodia's visit

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravinder Singh Negi on Wednesday sprinkled the holy Ganga water at the Rajghat in an attempt to "purify" the place, a day after AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and leader Manish Sisodia visited the memorial.

Previously, Kejriwal had written to the Delhi High Court’s Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, stating that he would neither appear before her in person nor through legal counsel in proceedings linked to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy case, stating that he has lost hope of getting justice from the judge and would follow Mahatma Gandhi's path of "Satyagraha".

BJP MLA Negi alleged that the AAP leaders had made the Mahatma Gandhi's memorial "impure" by their visit and speaking about following the Gandhian principle.

"People who have been involved in corruption and liquor policy scam, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, yesterday visited the memorial and talked about following the path of 'Satyagraha'. I thought that purification of this place should be done, and so I brought 'Gangajal' and sprinkled it around the 'samadhi'," he told IANS.

"These are those people who benefited from the liquor policy in Delhi; cases were registered against them, and they were sent to jail," he added.

He said that despite serving a period in jail, that too for the Excise Policy case, the AAP leaders came to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial.

"Bapuji was the person who led movements to free the country from the British Raj. A common man who had made Britishers flee from here," the BJP leader mentioned.

"People of Delhi did not want such people who were involved in the liquor policy, and hence they were removed from power," Negi asserted.

The AAP chief had written the letter after Justice Sharma had rejected Kejriwal's plea seeking her recusal from hearing matters connected to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy case.

Pronouncing the order on April 20, Justice Sharma had said that though the "easier path" would have been to recuse without hearing the application, she chose to decide the matter on merits in the interest of institutional integrity.

After Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also written a letter to the Delhi High Court judge expressing his reservations.

--IANS

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